BBC presenter asserts: Metropolitan Police ‘intelligence assessment’ after meeting with business | british news





Metropolitan Police are “assessing information” provided by the BBC about allegations that one of the male hosts paid a teenager for explicit photos.

Police are now conducting further investigations to determine whether a crime was committed following the allegations first disclosed by The Sun newspaper on Friday.

Read the latest on this story: Allegations of BBC presenter scandal are ‘rubbish’, says young man’s lawyer

Earlier today, a broadcaster representative told Met detectives that they were looking at the information discussed in the virtual meeting but had not yet started an investigation.

The anonymous “household name” is said to have paid around £35,000 for sexual images over three years.

The young man, now 20, was 17 when the first payment was made in 2020, The Sun reported.

According to their mother, the individual had spent money on a drug habit, the newspaper claimed.

The presenter was suspended by the BBC on Sunday.

A Met Police statement said: “Detectives from the Met’s Professional Crimes Unit met with BBC representatives on the morning of Monday 10 July. The meeting was conducted virtually.

“They are evaluating the information discussed at the meeting and further investigations are being conducted to determine if there is any evidence that a crime is being committed.

“There is currently no investigation.”

In a new claim published Monday in The Sun, the presenter allegedly called the young man and asked, “What have you done?”

He then asked the young man to speak to his mother and urge her to drop the investigation, the newspaper added.

When the mother filed a complaint in May, the broadcaster claimed that no one had initially contacted her.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:30 What we know about allegations against the BBC star

Read more: Presenters must name only after ‘full’ research.

The BBC said in a statement that it “takes all allegations seriously” and “has robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations.”

The BBC added that it first became aware of the complaints in May, but on Thursday “new allegations” of a “different nature” were made and that it had been “contacted with external authorities in accordance with our protocols”.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:26 Jeremy Vine: ‘It can’t be me’

Gary Lineker, Rylan Clark, Jeremy Vine and Nicky Campbell are among the BBC stars who have publicly stated that they are not the presenters in question.

Presenters are unnamed for various reasons.

First, The Sun’s report is allegation and it’s not clear what evidence they have and who provided it.

It is also unclear whether the law was violated without knowing what the alleged photos were and when exactly they were sent.

And UK defamation laws protect individuals from harm, reputation or otherwise resulting from statements made about them that turn out to be false.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/no-investigation-opened-yet-into-bbc-presenter-claims-met-says-12918621 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos