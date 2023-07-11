WorldSkills UK appoints Ben Blackledge as CEO





Blackridge Promoted to CEO in 2 Months Temporarily

WorldSkills UK has appointed Ben Blackledge as Chief Executive Officer, starting immediately after spending the last few months as Interim Chief Executive Officer while a permanent successor is found.

The charity, which supports young people in national and world Olympic-style skill competitions, began seeking executives earlier this year when Neil Bentley-Gockmann announced he would step down after seven years at the helm.

Blackledge was promoted from then Vice President to Interim CEO as part of a planned smooth transition for the senior leadership team.

The board awarded Blackledge the permanent position following an open and competitive recruitment process managed by executive recruitment agency Starfish Search.

Blackledge joined WorldSkills UK in 2014 after holding several policy positions in government. He became Vice President in 2019 and was elected to the WorldSkills Europe Board of Directors in 2021.

Blackledge also participates on the WorldSkills International Competition Working Group and the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Educations (IfATEs) evaluation panels.

WorldSkills UK is one of 85 countries in the global WorldSkills network, which aims to showcase international best practices to improve standards and showcase the talents of British learners in technical training and apprenticeships.

It comes this September as the British team prepares to take on Europe’s elite apprentices and students at the EuroSkills in Gdask, Poland.

The UK national final will be held this November and the winner will be crowned the UK’s best in their chosen skill. Finalists will be announced at the end of this month.

Blackledge said he was excited to be in the role of leading the organization into an exciting future.

I believe deeply in the impact and potential of what we do and the sectors we support, so being able to lead the organization into an exciting future is an absolute pleasure, he said.

We will continue to focus on developing high-quality technology and expertise to international standards to meet business needs, attract investment, and create more life-changing opportunities for young people.

WorldSkills UK Board Chair Marion Plant said: Ben has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills, vision and drive for WorldSkills UK and has impressed the Board with the impact he has made over the past few months. We look forward to working with him and supporting him as he leads the organization as it continues to provide education, business and youth.

