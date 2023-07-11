US moves forward with transfer of F-16 planes to Turkey





VILNIUS, July 11 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will move forward with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in consultation with Congress, the national security adviser said on Tuesday. Jake Sullivan, a day after Ankara gave the green light for Sweden to join NATO.

Turkey, which had been the main stumbling block in Sweden’s path to the alliance, asked in October 2021 to buy $20 billion in F-16 fighters from Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and nearly 80 retrofit kits for its existing combat aircraft.

Speaking ahead of a NATO leaders’ summit in Lithuania, Sullivan said Biden “made it clear he supported the transfer.”

“He didn’t put any caveats on that … He intends to move forward with this transfer,” Sullivan told reporters, without giving details at the time.

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, a Democrat who has blocked the F-16 sale, said Monday he was in talks with the Biden administration about its hold and that he would could make a decision “within the next week”.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and members of Congress, including Menendez, in recent weeks. “And as the national security adviser said today, we will move forward with this sale, which we understand must be approved by key members of Congress,” he said. said during a daily press briefing.

Blinken pressed Fidan on Sweden’s NATO membership in phone calls Wednesday and Saturday, according to State Department records. He spoke to Fidan again on Monday, hours before Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced he had agreed to endorse Sweden’s membership.

“I’m not going to characterize these conversations other than to say that we have always made it clear that we supported the sale of F-16s to Turkey and we will continue to do so,” Miller said.

Tensions between Turkey and NATO member Greece, which wants to buy F-35 jets from the United States, could, however, be a stumbling block for the sale of F-16s. Blinken also spoke with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday.

Menendez had said he had concerns about Turkey that extended beyond Sweden’s NATO membership, including human rights and Turkish overflights of Greek airspace.

‘THE SWEDISH BLACKMAIL’

Some diplomats and analysts believe Erdogan used Sweden’s NATO membership to pressure Washington over warplanes, and that Biden struck a deal.

“There seems to have been a big push by the Biden administration to allow Turkey to modernize its air force and acquire new F-16s,” defense expert Camille Grand said. to the think tank of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

“This push together with the Swedish efforts on the PKK front could have played an important role in convincing Erdogan to advance on Sweden.”

A former French ambassador to Washington, Gérard Araud, wrote on Twitter that “‘Swedish blackmail’ has paid off”.

Ankara had accused Sweden of doing too little against people whom Turkey considers to be terrorists, mainly members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the EU and the states -United.

A statement issued by Turkey and Sweden on Monday said Sweden reaffirmed that it would not support Kurdish groups and would actively support efforts to restart Turkey’s EU accession process.

Russian officials said Sweden’s expected NATO membership would have “negative implications” for Russia’s security and that Moscow would have to react.

The timing of the transfer of the F-16 and Sweden’s entry into NATO remains uncertain.

Turkey’s parliament is not expected to meet until the summer and Hungary must also ratify the accession treaty, although Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement on Tuesday that it was “just a matter of a technical problem”.

All NATO states must ratify a new member.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Erdogan had agreed to push ratification through parliament “as soon as possible”, but could not give a specific time frame.

It took two weeks for the Turkish parliament to ratify Finland’s membership. Finland had applied alongside Sweden after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 overturned the security considerations of the two Nordic countries.

Reporting by Steve Holland, Justyna Pawlak, Simon Lewis, Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle; edited by John Irish, Heather Timmons, Devika Syamnath and Rosalba O’Brien

