Treasury sanctions official linked to corruption in Serbia





WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned an individual in Serbia pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 14033. The designation of Aleksandar Vulin (Vulin) underscores the United States’ determination to hold those responsible for corrupt deals that serve their own political agendas and self-interests to the detriment of peace and stability in the Western Balkans. These corrupt relationships facilitate Russian malign activities in Serbia and the region.

The Treasury will not hesitate to target actors who abuse their position for personal gain while undermining effective and democratic governance in the Western Balkans, said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E Nelson. Today’s action holds Aleksander Vulin accountable for his acts of corruption and destabilization which also facilitated Russia’s malign activities in the region.

OFFICIAL USING POSITION OF POLITICAL INFLUENCE FOR PERSONAL AND PARTY BENEFITS

Aleksandar Vulin (Vulin) has been involved in transnational organized crime, illegal narcotics operations and abuse of public office. Vulin maintained a mutually beneficial relationship with US-designated Serbian arms dealer Slobodan Tesic, helping to ensure that Tesics’ illegal arms shipments were able to cross Serbia’s borders freely.

Vulins’ actions have advanced corruption within Serbia’s ruling institutions. These acts include exploiting his authority for personal gain, including his involvement in a drug trafficking ring. He has used his public positions to support Russia, facilitating Russia’s malign activities that degrade the security and stability of the Western Balkans and providing Russia with a platform to strengthen its influence in the region. Vulin is the director of the Serbian Security Information Agency and previously served as defense minister and interior minister. These institutions are not the targets of these sanctions.

OFAC designates Vulin pursuant to EO 14033 to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have engaged directly or indirectly in, Western Balkan-related corruption, including corruption by, on behalf of, or otherwise connected with a Balkan government Westerners, or a current or former government official at any level of government in the Western Balkans, such as embezzlement of public property, expropriation of private property for personal or political gain, or corruption.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the Designated Person described above that is in the United States or in the possession or control of US Persons is blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, all entities owned, directly or indirectly, individually or collectively, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. Persons within (or in transit of) the United States that involve property or interests in property of named or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited except as authorized by a general or specific license issued by the ‘OFAC, or exempt. Prohibitions include making any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services by, to or for the benefit of any Blocked Person, or receiving any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services from such a person.

In addition, financial institutions and other persons who engage in certain transactions or activities with the sanctioned person may expose themselves to sanctions or be subject to enforcement action.

Click here for more information on today’s nominee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy1606 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos