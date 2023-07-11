Colorado potato beetle larvae identified in Kent





A beetle larva identified in a field in Kent was identified today (Tuesday 11 July) as the Colorado potato beetle (Leptinotarsa ​​decemlineata) by Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Authority (APHA).

Confirmation was made after laboratory diagnosis of samples taken by APHA’s Plant Health and Seed Inspectors. Although this is the first confirmed outbreak of the beetle in the UK since 1977, it is endemic to much of Europe.

APHA is working closely with affected growers to eradicate the pest from the site, which includes immediately conducting a 1km survey to determine if there are any further cases beyond the infested area.

If not eradicated, the Colorado potato beetle poses a serious threat to potato crops. Adult beetles and larvae feed on the leaves of potatoes and other plants in the chestnut family and can shed the leaves entirely if not controlled. However, it does not pose a threat to human or animal health.

UK Chief Plant Health Officer Nicola Spence said:

Following the report, our experts confirmed the presence of Colorado beetle larvae in potato fields in Kent.

We are responding quickly with an eradication program that includes ground surveillance to look for beetles and larvae in outbreak sites and surrounding areas.

Although this pest poses no threat to human health, we encourage all growers, farmers, processors and the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings, especially in Kent.

The beetle is not endemic to the UK and is currently regulated as a British Empire quarantine pest, with import and movement restrictions on susceptible host material. APHA is obligated to take action based on current findings and to eradicate this pest to support our efforts to maintain this status quo. A legal notice will be issued to ensure the containment and eradication of this pest.

Farmers and growers in particular are being encouraged to remain vigilant for signs of pests. The beetle is bright yellow or orange with black stripes and is usually 8.5–11.5 mm long and 3 mm wide. The larvae are reddish-brown, round and spherical, up to 15 mm long.

There are several beetles that are distinctive in appearance but are often mistaken for. The Colorado Potato Beetle Plant Pest Fact Sheet provides detailed information about the beetle’s life cycle and provides information on how to differentiate it from some native and introduced species.

Beetles are sometimes imported from continental Europe as hitchhikers for non-host plant material such as leafy greens, salad leaves, fresh herbs and grains, and are reported to the UK Plant Health Service acting on findings. In the past 70 years, there have been two outbreaks of the Colorado potato beetle in the UK, one each in 1976 and 1977. Both times it was eradicated immediately after being detected.

End Note to editors: The Colorado potato beetle was first recorded in 1811 in the United States. The beetles have since spread across the United States and moved to Canada, Central America, Europe and Asia. It was first established in Europe in 1921 in Bordeaux, France and is now present in most European countries. However, it has not yet been established in the UK. Additional information can be found in the UK Pest Specific Plant Health Response Plan for Colorado beetles. Report any sightings of the Colorado potato beetle or its larvae to the Department of Animal and Plant Health immediately. All suspected results in commercial, environmental or domestic settings must be reported to APHA in accordance with the Plant Health Regulations. In England and Wales, phone: 0300 1000 313 (select option 4 when calling) email: [email protected] If pests are found, take appropriate action, including removal and destruction of pests, to prevent further spread. will be taken Potato crops in the immediate vicinity in a biosafety manner.

