Largest offshore wind farm in the United States gets the green light





The project has moved forward despite significant controversy over offshore wind development over the past year. Some Republican lawmakers say the industry will hurt tourism and blame it for a recent spate of whale deaths. But National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials say there is no evidence linking the deaths to offshore turbines. Instead, the federal agency points to other, more likely causes, such as climate change and ship strikes.

Congressional Republicans and local nonprofits opposed to these projects have launched campaigns and lawsuits to halt their development, many of which are backed by oil and gas companies. Fast Company has traced funding for efforts to shut down Vineyard Wind and other offshore wind projects to the Texas Public Policy Foundation and the Caesar Rodney Institute. Both receive money from ExxonMobil, Chevron and Koch Industries.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration sees offshore wind as a key source of clean energy and jobs as the nation moves away from fossil fuels. President Biden has set a national goal of installing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030, enough to power 10 million homes. The Federal Office of Ocean Energy Management hopes to review 16 projects by 2025.

Energy Department officials say the sector’s expansion will take advantage of stronger and more consistent winds blowing over the seas, where rapidly maturing technology produces more electricity per turbine than land-based farms. While the United States has only two offshore wind farms in operation, one near Rhode Island and the other off Virginia, the United Kingdom, China, Germany and other countries strongly depend on it.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management estimates that during its development and three years of construction, Ocean Wind 1 will create more than 3,000 jobs. Along the Gulf Coast, the offshore wind industry has already become an economic lifeline for displaced workers from the declining oil and gas sector. According to the Department of Energy, an offshore operation in the Gulf could create 4,500 jobs during construction and 150 permanent operating jobs.

Ocean Wind 1 is expected to be operational in late 2024 or early 2025.

