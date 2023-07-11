US offers F-16 jets for Turkey after Swedish NATO U-turn DW 07/11/2023





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed support for Turkey’s military modernization during a phone call with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, the Pentagon said Monday.

It comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to send Sweden’s accession protocol to join NATO to parliament for approval.

The American position on the military modernization of Turkey

US President Joe Biden’s administration has backed Turkey’s desire to buy 40 new Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighter jets as well as upgrade kits for its existing US fighter jets.

“I stand ready to work with President Erdogan and Turkey to strengthen defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area,” Biden said Monday.

However, some members of Congress, primarily Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, objected to Turkey’s decision to block Sweden’s NATO membership, its record on human rights and its relations with Greece, among other concerns.

Mendez, a Democrat, said he “continues to have reservations” about supplying the fighter jet to Turkey.

“If they (the Biden administration) can find a way to stop Turkey’s aggression against its neighbors, which has been on a lull for the past few months, that’s great, but there has to be a permanent reality.

Menendez added that there must be a way to “enhance Greece’s security” and get “assurances about future actions.”

What Turkey Said About US F-16 Jets

Meanwhile, Turkish President Erdogan said on Monday that his country’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership bid and the sale of F-16 jets should not be tied together. ‘other.

He made the comments before leaving for the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Erdogan is expected to hold further talks with Biden during the meeting on the purchase of F-16 fighters.

Turkey’s Erdogan backs Sweden’s NATO bid

dvv/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

