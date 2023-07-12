When is the UK’s next inflation report?





Average wages rose by a record 7.3 per cent in the three months to May compared to a year earlier, official figures released Tuesday, but still below inflation.

For months, Britons have faced sharp price increases for household items and businesses have had to consider rising operating costs.

They found that from March to May 2023, the average gross salary (including bonuses) of employees increased by 6.9% and regular wages (excluding bonuses) by 7.3%.

However, the National Statistical Office stressed that the growth rate of gross and regular wages over the period in real terms, adjusted for inflation, decreased by 1.2% for gross salaries and 0.8% for regular wages. Salary hikes will raise concerns that the UK is caught in an inflationary spiral.

But when is the next inflation report? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the next UK Inflation Report?

The next inflation report is scheduled for release on July 19th.

The Bank of England publishes its Monetary Policy Report (formerly known as the Inflation Report) on a quarterly basis. The last Monetary Policy Report was released on May 11, 2023.

What can you expect from the report?

The Bank of England is under pressure to raise borrowing costs.

At the Mansion House annual dinner Monday night, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt warned that wage containment would be needed to bring down high inflation.

The Governor explained that current levels of price and wage growth are not consistent with the government’s current 8.7% inflation reduction against the government’s 2% target.

The bank has raised interest rates 13 times in a row to curb inflation, but it has remained stubbornly high. The concern is that strong wage growth is driving up costs for businesses and forcing commodity prices to rise higher.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that reducing inflation is very important because people have to believe that their hard-earned money retains its value.

But wages are still not rising fast enough to keep up with rising prices in stores.

When Britain’s inflation rate exceeded 10 per cent in January, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to halve it by the end of the year, but it remains to be seen if this is true.

