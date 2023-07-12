US Marines without leader for first time in 150 years as Republicans block nomination | US Army





The commandant of the United States Marine Corps, General David Berger, resigned on Monday, leaving the military branch without a confirmed leader for the first time in more than 150 years.

The vacancy comes as a Republican senator, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, staged a months-long blockade of Pentagon nominations to protest the department’s abortion policies.

Deputy commander and potential successor to Bergers, Gen. Eric Smith, has stepped in as acting chief of the Marines as his nomination remains stalled in the Senate. Smith became the first acting commander of the marines since 1859, when Archibald Henderson died in office.

Smiths’ appointment is one of more than 200 high-profile Pentagon appointments that have already been affected by the Tuberville blockade. In February, Tuberville launched his stonewalling campaign in response to the Pentagons’ new policy, enacted after the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, to cover travel expenses for service members or service spouses who must leave their state to access to abortion care.

The Senate usually confirms non-controversial nominees like Smith by unanimous consent, but any objection from a single senator forces a floor vote. The laborious process of approving hundreds of nominations blocked by floor vote would likely take months, sparking criticism among Democrats that Tuberville’s antics could jeopardize military readiness.

What the senator is doing by holding these appointments is a threat to our national security. Period. It does, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last month. These are important appointments that we need, that the American people need to keep our country safe.

Tuberville dismissed such criticism, writing in a Washington Post op-ed last month: My grip doesn’t affect readiness. The acting civil servants occupy each of the posts which must be subject to promotion. The capture only affects those at the highest level of generals and flag officers. People who actually fight are not affected at all.

Tuberville shows no sign of letting go of its blockade, and the standoff could soon affect the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest-ranking US military officer, by the name of Gen Mark Milley, who will take his retirement in September.

