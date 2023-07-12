Narrator: Revitalizing cities: Part 2 of post-Brexit fiscal reforms in the UK





LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) – UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a proposal to unlock at least £50bn ($64bn) of investment to strengthen London as a competitive global financial

The so-called Mansion House Reforms are part of an initiative launched last year to take advantage of Britain’s freedom to write its own fiscal rules after leaving the European Union.

Why is the focus on pensions?

The Treasury believes that some of the billions of pounds in pension funds currently invested in safe-haven assets such as government bonds would provide better returns for savers if they were invested in privately held startups.

Companies on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM and growth markets on the Aquis Exchange are also eligible.

One goal is to inject pension cash into fledgling fintech, life sciences and other growth companies, not infrastructure or real estate, so they can scale and go public in the UK rather than New York, as chip architect ARM has done.

The pension sector is highly fragmented and the UK wants to emulate countries like Australia and Canada where pension funds combine to create giants with more investment firepower.

Starting over the next 12 months, nine pension companies operating in the UK have agreed to a voluntary agreement to invest 5% of their funds in growth companies by 2030.

Many savers in direct contribution pension funds are years away from retirement, so it’s easy to change them now without putting your pension at risk.

The UK will also explore whether the plan should create new vehicles as an alternative route to investing in the private market.

What is Unbundling?

The government said it would scrap the “unbundling” rules inherited from the EU. It requires banks to spell out the amount they charge asset managers for stock selection and other company research.

Previously, fees were “bundled” with fees for executing trades.

Critics blame the rules for reduced research on small businesses and reduced listings. But market industry group AFME said it saw no evidence that the rule was responsible for the decline in research, and that the list’s downward trend predates the 2018 rule.

A review suggested a new research platform as a one-stop shop for businesses seeking research experts.

Why do we need a new trading platform?

The proposed intermittent trading venue will launch on the London Stock Exchange in 2024.

The Treasury Department said it is a world first to bridge the gap between publicly traded and privately traded companies.

Private companies may need to auction their shares to grow in size while maintaining private ownership and avoiding the regulatory burden of going public, or selling to larger competitors.

How can I make buying stock easier?

The UK will make stock trading more efficient by ending the use of paper records for official trading records.

EU derivatives restrictions on where investors can trade stocks around the world will be eliminated and the guide companies use to sell stocks and bonds will be simplified.

What future plans?

The government will hold public consultations on some of the proposed pension reforms, and regulators already have the power to implement other changes, such as rules around research.

Britain is expected to hold a general election next year with the opposition Labor Party leading the polls. Labor officials have supported some Conservative government policies, such as long-standing pension reform.

($1 = 0.7822 pounds)

Report: Huw Jones; Edited by Mark Heinrich

