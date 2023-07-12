US military police locate missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on Marine Corps base in California





SAN DIEGO — Two weeks after the grandmother of a 14-year-old girl reported she ran away in early June, the teenager was found in an unusual location: inside the barracks of a California Marine Corps base north of San Diego.

Federal law enforcement officials said Monday they were investigating and briefly took a Marine from the 5th Combat Logistics Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, for questioning. He has since been turned over to his command while the investigation continues, said Captain Charles Palmer of the 1st Marine Logistics Group at Camp Pendleton, about 65 miles north of San Diego.

“This command takes this matter and all allegations very seriously,” Palmer said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press.

It is unclear how long the teenager was at the barracks and whether she was spotted by other Marines who reported her presence. She was found by military police on June 28 after her grandmother reported her missing on June 13. Army and law enforcement officials declined to release further details.

All visitors are stopped at the entrance to the sprawling base by Marines and required to show permission to enter the base. Marines are permitted to bring a visitor onto base and into the barracks until a certain time, which varies by building.

Single junior Marines are usually assigned to barracks where most share a room with at least one other Marine. The rooms generally have two single beds, a small refrigerator, a dining area, a secretary desk, a closet and wall lockers. The barracks also has common areas with pool tables and televisions.

It was also unclear how the girl and the Marine came into contact and whether they met online or in person. Military officials declined to disclose the Marine’s age or rank.

According to the San Diego Sheriffs Department, her grandmother reported her missing on June 13 and told authorities she had run away from home four days earlier. The grandmother told the deputy who questioned her that the girl had already run away but only for brief periods.

The teen’s information was entered into multiple missing persons databases, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the sheriff’s department said.

After she was found on the base, authorities returned the girl to her grandmother, according to the sheriff’s department.

The case was assigned to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the federal agency responsible for investigating Navy and Marine Corps criminal cases.

NCIS spokesman Jeff Houston said no one has been arrested or charged in the case. He said the Marine was detained for questioning and returned to his command. The Sheriffs Department and the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force are assisting in the investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/us-military-police-find-missing-14-year-girl-101013934 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos