Nothing Phone (2) UK Release Date, Price and How to Pre-Order Now





Not only does Nothing prioritize user experience, it’s also a fun phone. 1990s design elements such as the Japanese digital pet Tamagotchi, handheld game consoles, the Game Boy, and early Nintendo graphics are perfect for Nothing Phone.

Now, the consumer electronics company has launched a new flagship phone, the Nothing Phone (2). The smartphone was officially launched today (Tuesday 11th July) and the RadioTimes.com team was fortunate enough to try out the Android device for themselves. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Nothing Phone (2) UK Release Date

Nothing Phone (2) UK Release Date

call anything (2) nothing

This afternoon, Tuesday, July 11th, Nothing hosted a live stream unveiling their latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing Phone (2) is available for pre-order on the Nothing site from now (Tuesday 11th July). You can buy the phone in white or the new gray color.

The new smartphone will have a limited launch on July 13 at the Nothing Store in Soho and kiosks in New York City, making it the world’s first place to fully buy Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing Phone (2) will be available for immediate purchase next Tuesday, July 18th.

Anything Phone (2) UK Pricing: How Much Does a New Phone Cost?

The Nothing Phone(2) starts at 579 and has a slightly higher price tag than the Nothing Phone(1) which starts at 399.

There are three models to choose from: 8GB/128GB for the 579, 12GB/256GB for the 629, and 12GB/512GB for the 699. The new Nothing Phone (2) comes in Dark Gray and White colours.

The design of a bare phone (2): what does a new phone look like?

call anything (2) nothing

When we unboxed the Nothing Phone (2), what initially struck us was how light the smartphone was and how premium the device looked thanks to the gently curved pillow glass back and a new thinner midframe.

The exterior of the Nothing Phone (2) sports a Corning Gorilla Glass screen and a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1600 nits for maximum pixel brightness. screen. Plus, this all-new smartphone is water-, water- and dust-resistant for added peace of mind.

Powered by Nothing Operating System (OS) 2.0, Nothing Phone(2) focuses on intentional consumption, and there are several ways to achieve this. Instead of relying on the initial color, we’ll make the phone time more purposeful. How many of us rely on the orange blink to click on the Instagram app, for example? Or is it a blue blob on the Twitter app? Nothing Phone(2)’s black and white icons eliminate the distraction of brand logos.

Users can also customize the home screen. You can add convenience by creating widgets for all quick settings functions. Or, for even greater convenience, add your favorite widgets to your lock screen so you can access them without unlocking your phone.

The third way Nothing Phone(2) achieves intentional consumption is through Glyphs.

Is Nothing Phone(2) sustainable?

Nothing Phone(2) is a sustainable smartphone. Besides the 100% recycled aluminum mid-frame, Nothing used 100% recycled tin for 9 circuit boards, 100% recycled copper foil for the main circuit board, and 90% recycled steel for 28 all steel stamped parts. 80% of mobile phone plastic parts are sustainably sourced.

Additionally, Nothing Phone(2)’s packaging is completely plastic-free and 60% of the paper comes from recycled sources.

Comparing Nothing Phone(2) and Nothing Phone(1), the former emits 53.45 kg of carbon, which is 8.6% less than the latter.

(2) function to call anything

call anything (2) nothing

Nothing Phone(2) definitely needs speed. Using Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (8-core chipset), the all-new smartphone Nothing Phone( 1) runs apps twice as fast as previous smartphones.

We all love taking pictures to commemorate special moments, but what about the Nothing Phone(2) camera? Available for pre-order today, the smartphone boasts the most advanced camera in the London brand’s history. Capture the moment in 8 frames at different levels of exposure in the RAW domain with Advanced HDR. Advanced HDR then selects the best details from each frame and creates the final image.

The rear camera boasts a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, with 2x super-resolution zoom for clear photos even from a distance. This camera also has a night mode.

As for video, the Nothing Phone (2) shoots 4K video at 60 fps from the rear main camera. Smartphone action mode works with built-in EIS and OIS stabilization so you can shoot on the go. For those who want to be the star of a video (think about it when uploading to TikTok or Instagram), the front-facing camera boasts 1080P at 60fps.

The battery in Nothing Phone(2) is also an improvement from Nothing Phone(1). At 4,700mAh, the Nothing Phone(2) has the longest-lasting battery at 22.5 hours on a full charge. It can be fully charged in 55 minutes and has a battery saving mode as well.

The smartphone is compatible with a 15W Qi wireless charger that supports dual charging, and the back of the smartphone doubles as a 5W wireless charger to charge devices like the Ear(2) wireless headphones on the go.

The RadioTimes.com tech team have been longtime fans of Nothing, and you can read our Nothing Phone(1) release date page and our Nothing Ear(1) review, which awarded the earphones 4 out of 5 stars.

Nothing Phone (2) What is the glyph interface?

call anything (2) nothing

What truly sets Nothing Phone(2) apart from its competitors is the Glyph interface. The back of the smartphone is made up of 900 LED lights, the purpose of which is to reduce screen time. You can enable Essential Glyph notifications for specific contacts or apps, and the light on the back of the phone will glow continuously until you open the phone. Announcement. But everything else can wait.

You can also specify a different order for each contact and notification type. Tap each pad to create different lighting and sound combinations, or use one of the built-in None sounds curated by musicians around the world, such as the Grammys. Award-winning electronic group Swedish House Mafia.

The Glyph interface also serves as a progress tracker for your favorite rides, such as Uber or delivery services. You don’t have to look at the screen until the driver arrives, just watch the light countdown. The LED light can also be used as a countdown timer, battery indicator, volume checker, and portable ring light for perfect picture taking anywhere, anytime.

Where to buy the new Nothing Phone(2) in the UK

Right now (Tuesday 11th July) Nothing Phone(2) is available for pre-order on the Nothing online store and will be available exclusively there for the next few days. The phone is available in the new dark gray color and white, with a choice of three models (8GB/128GB on the 579, 12GB/256GB on the 629, and 12GB/512GB on the 699).

Nothing Phone(2) will then be available for pre-order from a number of UK retailers including:

