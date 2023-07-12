Marcus Littlewood Named 2023 Motorsport UK Academy Young Driver of the Year





Marcus Littlewood, senior X30 competitor at the Wera Tools British Kart Championships, was named Motorsport UK Academy 2023 Young Driver of the Year after overcoming stiff competition in the iZone Driver Performance Shootout finale on Tuesday (4th July).

Each year outstanding second year Motorsport UK Academy Enhanced DiSE students are nominated for awards recognizing excellence in sport as well as academic performance, achievement, effort and overall engagement.

For 2023, five drivers passed the cut, but Daryl DeLeon Taylor was unavailable, so George Davis, Jack Meakin, Will Orton and eventual winner Littlewood.

The shootout included an evaluation of three simulators featuring different tests, including eye-tracking analysis on Brands Hatch’s TCR cars, racing in British F4 machines, and engaging in distraction tasks such as counting backwards from 100 on a circuit unknown to all drivers. has been included. within 4 seconds.

Physical fitness was also assessed, including a VO2 max test, upper body muscular endurance and response to CPR, which are commonly used in driver training. Each driver then presented a piece about the time they had earned in the Motorsport UK Academy Enhanced DiSE program and how they would use what they learned for their future motorsport careers.

According to Adam Gould, Motorsport UK Academy Coach at Loughborough College and Elite Sport Assessor, Littlewood performed exceptionally on the day.

Gould continued: His preparation, hard work and work ethic shone in every evaluation and he fully deserves Young Driver of the Year. I follow his career and look forward to what he achieves next!

The entire jury consisted of iZones Neil Riddiford, Bart Horsten and Bernart Rafols for simulator work and Keven Hoyes for fitness. The presentation panel consisted of Motorsport UK’s motorsport commentator and presenter Chris McCarthy and Gould, Competitors Pathway Coordinator Becky Maidment.

The panel highlighted the incredibly professional behavior of the finalists, and the presentation was a special strength, identifying how each driver had truly implemented the DiSE course into their race preparation and career planning.

Motorsport UK would like to thank the entire iZone Driver Performance team and Chris McCarthy for all their time and support in earning this award.

Marcus Littlewood, 2023 Motorsport UK Academy Young Driver of the Year:

It is a great pleasure and honor to receive this award and I cannot say enough thanks to Motorsport UK for this award. We’ve been tested in all areas and are very close. We all had a strong chance of winning after a lot of hard work. I want to say a big job to everyone for a great shootout!

Currently fifth in the senior X30 Championship standings, Littlewood will now receive a bespoke driver development program with Motorsport UK Academy partner iZone and will receive an official trophy at the Motorsport UK Night of Champions in January 2024.

