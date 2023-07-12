2-year fixed rate 6.66%, highest since 2008





Residential property photographed in Enfield, England, on June 26, 2023, in an aerial photograph. According to data from the Financial Conduct Authority, borrowers in the London borough of Enfield have the largest mortgages relative to UK income.

sword coat | Getty Images News | Getty Images

On Tuesday, UK prime mortgage rates rose to their highest level in 15 years, surpassing levels reached in the aftermath of September’s “mini-budget” crisis and intensifying catastrophe fears for struggling homeowners.

Figures from data provider Moneyfacts show that the average rate on two-year fixed-rate transactions is now 6.66 per cent, up slightly from Monday. This means mortgage costs are at their highest levels since August 2008, during the global financial crisis.

On October 20 last year, the two-year maturity rate recorded 6.65%. It came shortly after former Finance Minister Kwasi Quarteng’s tax cut package sparked chaos in the mortgage market and threatened to overthrow pension funds.

The average five-year mortgage rate rose to 6.17% on Tuesday, Moneyfacts said.

After recovering in the months following the “small budget” crisis, UK mortgage costs have soared recently after the Bank of England (BoE) hiked interest rates 13 times in a row.

Most recently, the central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points to 5%, a bigger hike than many expected. The surprise move will affect millions of homeowners as interest rates on many mortgages in the UK are directly tied to the central bank’s benchmark rate.

Tenants may also see their payments increase as buying landlords pass on higher mortgage payments.

Coming as the Bank of England stubbornly struggles with high inflation, Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that the central bank “needs to see things through” to keep prices down.

Many believe further rate hikes are inevitable in the coming months.

‘The mood music is changing’

“The market expects rates to rise further, mortgage payers march anxiously toward the fixed-rate renewal date, and employers are nervous,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

“The mood music is changing and soon the bad news won’t be sandwiched between the good news. It will just be the bad news,” she added.

UK homebuyers tend to take out fixed rate mortgages for 2 or 5 years. At the end of the period, move to a new fixed rate or accept a variable rate.

A study by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a leading independent think tank, found that a Bank of England (BoE) 50 basis point hike last month has put 1.2 million UK households (4% of households nationwide) on higher mortgage payments. due to the end of the year.

NIESR said the biggest impact would be in Wales and north-east England, with the share of bankrupt households at nearly 30 per cent (about 7.8 million).

‘Additional misfortune for mortgage holders’

Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services firm Ebury, said financial markets on Tuesday saw UK interest rates peaking at around 6.35 per cent in the first three months of 2024, up from the current 5 per cent.

“This will obviously make the BoE the most hawkish major central bank in the world between now and then,” Ryan said.

“We think the market is slightly ahead of them, but [Monetary Policy Committee] There is a risk that the benchmark rate will exceed 6% in August.”

“It will cause even more pain for mortgage holders, especially as 700,000 fixed-term contracts are due to expire in the second half of 2023 alone,” he said.

“We suspect that higher mortgage rates will contribute to weaker economic activity in early 2024, and we are currently not ruling out a technical recession in the first half of next year,” Ryan added.

