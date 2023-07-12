Cuba calls US nuclear submarine in Guantanamo Bay an escalation | Military News





Havana says it firmly rejects the presence of submarines, describing it as a danger to sovereignty in the Caribbean.

The Cuban government has denounced the presence of a nuclear-powered submarine at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay, calling it a provocative escalation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Caribbean countries’ foreign ministry said the submarine moved to Guantanamo Bay on Wednesday and remained there until Saturday.

The presence of the submarine makes one wonder what is the military reason behind this action in this peaceful region of the world, what target is it aiming at and what is the strategic goal it is pursuing, the statement said.

The ministry warned of the danger posed by the presence and circulation of nuclear submarines in the Caribbean region. He also described the US military presence in the region as a threat to the sovereignty and interests of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Asked about the statement, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said: We are not discussing, at least from this rostrum, the movement of US military assets.

He referred further questions to the Pentagon, which did not respond to an Al Jazeera request for comment at press time.

Cuba’s condemnation comes as the island nation has once again found itself at the center of escalating tensions between the world’s superpowers.

In June, the Wall Street Journal reported that Havana was negotiating with Beijing over a possible joint military training center on the island. This came after the newspaper reported on an alleged Chinese spy operation based in Cuba.

After an initially confused response, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China had maintained intelligence-gathering facilities in Cuba for years, which were upgraded in 2019.

Havana and Beijing both rejected the request.

Meanwhile, Cuba and Russia, both of which are under US sanctions, announced in June that they would pursue closer technical-military cooperation.

Cuba has been under a US trade embargo since 1962, when the Soviet Union stationed ballistic missiles on the island that threatened to ignite full-scale conflict during the Cold War. The weapons were then removed.

Illegitimate military occupation

In a statement Tuesday, Cuba’s Foreign Ministry denounced what it called the illegitimate military occupation of Guantanamo Bay, located in the southeastern part of the island.

About 117 km² (45 sq mi) of land along the bay has been occupied by American forces since the Spanish–American War in 1898.

A naval base was later established there in 1903 and a military prison was opened in 2002 to house enemy combatants during America’s two-decade War on Terror.

In its remarks Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said the US presence at Guantanamo only serves to violate Cuba’s sovereign rights.

Its practical usefulness over the past decades has been limited to functioning as a center for the detention, torture and systematic violation of the human rights of dozens of citizens from several countries, according to the statement.

Rights groups have repeatedly called for the closure of the Guantanamo Bay prison, which has drawn widespread criticism for its indefinite detention of detainees and seemingly inhumane conditions.

In June, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Fionnuala Ni Aolain, said the treatment of the other 30 detainees at Guantanamo was cruel, inhuman and degrading.

Cuba’s latest statement also comes on the second anniversary of rare anti-government protests in the country, fueled by an economic crisis that has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The situation has seen tens of thousands of Cubans move to the United States, in the largest exodus from the country in recent history.

On Monday, Cuba’s foreign minister accused Washington of being directly responsible for inciting public unrest in 2021. Street protests at the time were the largest Cuba has seen since Fidel Castros’ communist revolution in 1959.

