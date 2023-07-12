ESA Unveils New Event Venues in UK





A state-of-the-art conference center to support the thriving British space industry has opened on Oxfordshire’s Harwell campus.

Part of the ESA European Center for Space Applications and Telecommunications (ECSAT), the facility will serve as a staging point for the UK space community, strengthening existing relationships and nurturing new partnerships within and outside Europe.

ESA Magali Baisiere Conference Center

It was held as part of an event demonstrating ESA’s growing footprint in the UK and the strong collaboration between the UK and the agency.

The Harwell campus is a key enabler of the booming UK space industry and the conference center adds to ESA a rapidly expanding contribution to the existing commercial, public and academic business community.

Named after former ESA Communications Activities Director and Director of ECSAT Magali Vaissiere, the facility will facilitate campus innovation by facilitating collaboration between the health, quantum, energy and space clusters.

ESA Unveils Magali Vaissiere Conference Center

Between 2013 and 2021, Vaissiere presided over the growing ESA in Harwell, helping the institution position itself as a key driver of the collaborative campus ethos.

First opened in 2009, ECSAT focuses on telecommunications and now supports commercialization, climate research, exploration and space technology programs showcased at the opening ceremony.

Also highlighted were several ECSAT’s state-of-the-art facilities on campus, as well as the many companies that form part of the Harwells Space Cluster that benefited from ESA support.

A view of the Howell campus in England

Located next to the main ECSAT building, the ESA Magali Vaissiere Conference Center consists of a hall for 300 people, 2 small conference rooms, breakout rooms, interpretation rooms and catering facilities.

ESA Director Josef Aschbacher said: Magali has built ECSAT into a modern center that combines space technology and business. This conference center deserves to be named after her.

UK Space Agency Chief Executive Paul Bate said: space field and beyond.

UK Space Agency funding for this facility demonstrates our continued commitment to work closely with ESA to catalyze investment, deliver new missions and capabilities, and offer champion space across the UK that once again space is a team sport. give.

ESA’s Acting ECSAT Director Nick Appleyard said:

This conference center aims to bring the British and international communities together, share ideas and inspire each other towards greater success. The building bears the name of Magali Vaissire, acknowledging her important role in getting us this far.

Harwell Campus CEO Stuart Grant said: ESA’s new state-of-the-art conference center and event space is an exciting and welcome addition to the campus.

A leading science and innovation campus known as the World’s Leading Innovation, the Center brings scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and investors from around the world to Oxfordshire to forge new partnerships and advance the space, quantum, life sciences and energy sectors.

