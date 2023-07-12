5 US cities where more than half of homes for sale are over $1 million





Home prices have been rising throughout the first half of 2023, often leaving potential buyers desperate to see more inventory in their price range.

To potential buyers, it may seem like every other home listed on Zillow is priced in seven figures. Depending on where you are looking, this may actually be the case.

In Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego and Boston, more than half of homes for sale are listed at over $1 million, according to a recent analysis by real estate site Point2.

Point2’s report looked at home listings in 30 of the largest US markets among the 100 most populous cities in the US, with at least 500,000 people to see which cities have the highest proportions of homes with tags. million dollar prize.

Unsurprisingly, Californian cities occupy the top four spots.

10 major US cities with the largest million-dollar real estate listing shares

Los Angeles has the highest share of million dollar listings with nearly 64% of its homes for sale priced at $1 million or more.

And while more than half of the homes listed in the city have an asking price of $1 million, the median price for homes sold in May 2023 was $926,000.

Only two ranked cities have a median sale price that exceeds the $1 million mark: San Francisco and San Jose, Calif., whose median homes sold for $1.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively.

LA has by far the highest share of homes listed over $5 million, with these “ultra-luxury” properties accounting for nearly 12% of listings, compared to just 7% of listings in San Francisco and 1% of listings in San José.

1. Los Angeles Percentage of listings over $1 million: 64% Percentage of listings over $5 million: 12%Median home sale price: $926,0002. San Francisco Percentage of listings over $1 million: 62%Percentage of listings over $5 million: 7%Median home sale price: $1.3 million3. San Jose, CA Percentage of listings over $1 million: 61%Percentage of listings over $5 million: 1%Median home sale price: $1.2 million4. San Diego Percentage of listings over $1 million: 59% Percentage of listings over $5 million: 8% Median home sale price: $910,0005. Boston Percentage of listings over $1 million: 53% Percentage of listings over $5 million: 9% Median home sale price: $799,0006. New York Percentage of listings over $1 million: 41%Percentage of listings over $5 million: 7%Median home sale price: $740,0007. Seattle Percentage of listings over $1 million: 34% Percentage of listings over $5 million: 2% Median home sale price: $830,0008. Denver Percentage of listings over $1 million: 27%Percentage of listings over $5 million: <1%Median home sale price: $576,0009. Washington, DC Percentage of listings over $1 million: 26% Percentage of listings over $5 million: 2% Median home sale price: $660,00010. Austin, Texas.

Point2 classifies medium and small towns separately.

Three California cities, Glendale, Huntington Beach, and Oxnard, top the mid-size city rankings, while smaller cities are more geographically dispersed.

East Honolulu, Hawaii, Bozeman, Montana, and North Bethesda, Maryland, have the largest shares of million-dollar listings, respectively, of the 30 smaller markets analyzed by Point2.

How much do you need to earn to afford a million dollar house?

Despite persistent inflation weighing on the finances of many consumers and mortgage rates reaching their highest level since last fall, demand for luxury homes has remained high.

You’ll probably have to win the lottery or get a large inheritance to pay cash for a million-dollar house. But if you’re looking to leverage the purchase of your home through a mortgage, you’ll still need to bring home a significant paycheck.

Assuming you are able to put 20% down on a $1 million home purchase, you could be looking at a monthly mortgage payment of just over $5,000 with an interest rate of 6.5% depending on CNBC’s Make It Mortgage Calculator.

According to the standard budget guideline that says you shouldn’t spend more than 30% of your income on housing, you should be earning around $15,000 a month, or at least $182,000 a year to afford your home a million bucks.

