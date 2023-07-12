Rising UK interest rates threaten Sunaks fiscal plans, OBR warns | interest rate





The Treasury Department’s tax and spending watchdog is preparing to sound the alarm about the impact of rising interest rates on the public finances, which will hurt the government’s reach for pre-election tax cuts.

The independent Office for Budget Responsibility says stubbornly high inflation and soaring borrowing costs have added to the problems facing Rishi Sunak, making him less likely to deliver on one of his five key commitments to address Britain’s public debt. I will warn you.

OBR is understood to present a range of scenarios in its annual Fiscal Risk and Sustainability Report on Thursday, outlining the impact of higher interest rates on public funds as a warning that continued pressures could shatter official forecasts. .

The watchdog said it would assess the fiscal impact of recent rises in global interest rates, consider the vulnerability of the UK’s current debt position and look into the question of debt reduction over the next few years.

At the beginning of the year, Sunak focused on the economy with three of his five priorities: halving inflation, growing the economy and reducing debt.

But leading economists have warned that failing his top priority to lower inflation is putting all three at risk as the Bank of England’s rapid rate hikes raise the possibility of a recession and higher inflation and borrowing costs add billions of pounds to the government. . debt interest bills.

In international debt markets, the cost of UK government borrowing has risen in recent weeks to the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, surpassing levels during Prime Minister Liz Truss’ turmoil.

Charlie Bean, former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England and former Director of OBR, said:

With public finances increasingly under pressure, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt warned over the weekend that there would be no major pre-election tax cuts as the government aims to control inflation. Labor is also stepping down to align with the Conservatives’ tax and spending plans for the first year in office if it wins the next election.

OBR predicted in the March budget that it would meet Hunt’s self-imposed debt target, bringing the debt-to-GDP ratio down within five years and leaving a 6.5 billion margin, the minimum buffer set by the prime minister since Watchdog was created. 2010.

However, it warned that a 1 percentage point rise in interest rates would add about $20 billion to borrowing in 2027-28, a key year to achieve that target, more than clearing the prime minister’s headroom.

It was based on forecasting a peak for the Banks benchmark rate at 4.3%, ending the forecast round when UK 10-year Treasury yields or interest rates were at 3.3%.

Since then, the bank has raised interest rates to 5% and financial markets expect it to rise to a peak of 6.3% early next year. Yield for 10-year British gilt increased by 4.6%.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank, using OBR’s own prepared calculator estimates of the impact of rate hikes, said the hit to public purses would be about $15 billion per year. Bank of America said that figure could reach $30 billion.

A simple rule of thumb, says Carl Emmerson, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, is that every 1 percentage point increase in interest rates adds about $15 billion to the government’s annual debt interest bill, with most of the impact occurring immediately. said.

The prime minister had no meaningful debate about reducing debt in five years in his March budget, and the fiscal outlook appears to have deteriorated as interest rates have risen since then, he said.

And it’s not clear if the tax revenue outlook has improved because of improved growth prospects, for example.

The outlook for public finances has been complicated by uncertainty about future economic growth, and Treasuries could also benefit from stubborn inflation that forces more workers to pay higher tax rates.

Governments can also take avoidance measures or scrap self-imposed rules to achieve debt-reduction targets, including cutting austerity spending or resuming tax increases.

Bank of America’s chief UK economist, Robert Wood, said: It certainly doesn’t seem to match the tax cuts.

The Treasury declined to comment.

