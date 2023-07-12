General Brown warns US Army will lose talent due to Tuberville block on promotions





Hundreds of military promotions, which are usually approved by Congress, have been blocked by Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who says he opposes the use of government funds to cover military travel expenses who have abortions. A spokesperson for Tuberville told NBC News in May, when Biden’s pick was announced, that restraint would also apply to Brown officially assuming the position of chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.

The term of the current leader, Army General Mark Milley, ends in October.

Brown said the blockade could potentially impact the progression of troops in their career field because if one doesn’t get promoted or move on, they’re blocking a spot for someone. other.

According to Sabrina Singh, spokeswoman for the Pentagon, up to 650 senior positions could be vacant by the end of the year. The commander resigned on Monday at the end of his four-year term and his deputy took office.

Democratic senators at the hearing lambasted Tuberville over the blocking of promotions, saying the military was being punished for policies for which they were not responsible.

I’m not aware of anything the Marines have done that would warrant being punished in this way,” said Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia. in this way.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called the Tuberville blockade reckless and said it was holding hundreds of soldiers hostage.

In turn during the hearing, Tuberville did not raise the issue of his hold-ups on nominations and told Brown he was ready to help in any way.

Warren later had a message for Tuberville: What he could do to help is lift this reprieve before he does more damage to our country.

Although lawmakers from both parties have praised Brown’s qualifications to be the Joints’ next chief chairman, some Republican senators have focused on the military effort to promote diversity within its ranks, accusing the Pentagon of embracing the leftist ideology.

Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri alleged the Department of Defense was pursuing cultural Marxism, citing a 2022 Air Force memo that set diversity goals within its ranks.

Dan de Luce

Alexandra Bacallao contributed to it.

