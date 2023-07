National Security Law Becomes Law

The new legislation brings together important new measures to protect British citizens, modernize counterintelligence laws and address evolving threats to national security.

With this new law, Britain is now a more difficult target for countries seeking to act hostile to Britain, including espionage, foreign interference (including the political system), sabotage, and life-threatening activities such as assassination. .

The new powers will help ensure the UK remains one of the toughest operating environments for nefarious activities carried out by foreign actors.

Russia remains the most serious threat to Britain’s security, but it has seen Chinese meddling, including British communities, and Iran has made a concerted effort to kill or kidnap British or British-based individuals.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said:

We are facing a growing threat from foreign countries. Over the past few years, we’ve seen attempts to hurt people, hurt economies, and undermine democracy.

Iran’s latest attempt to abduct or kill people living in the UK is beyond contemptible and a fundamental violation of our sovereignty.

The NSL provides tools to expose this type of activity and hold those responsible accountable.

The National Security Act will overhaul our outdated espionage laws and give law enforcement and intelligence agencies new and updated tools to deter, detect, and disrupt modern national threats. For the first time, a crime against foreign interference occurred. This means that it will now be illegal to engage in activities that violate fundamental rights such as voting and freedom of speech, which are essential to democracy in the UK.

These powers apply to individuals acting on behalf of all States, which will ensure that the UK is better equipped to combat the full spectrum of malicious activity, including any form of disinformation, cyberattacks, election interference or physical attacks, including: means to have The barbaric use of chemical weapons.

MI5 Director Ken McCallum said:

We are facing national adversaries who operate on a large scale and are not picky about the tactics they deploy to target people and businesses in the UK.

The National Security Act is a game-changing update to our power. We now have modern laws to deal with today’s threats.

The bill also criminalizes those who act behind the scenes for countries that pose the greatest threat to national security and creates a new Foreign Influence Registry Scheme (FIRS), which bolsters the resilience of British democracy by providing transparency to foreign political influence. introduced.

The plan was created to deal with covert influence in England and was split into two parts. Designed for countries that pose a risk to the safety or interests of the UK, the enhanced tier requires registration of contracts entered into with certain foreign powers or entities controlled by foreign powers. Failure to register when required is a criminal offense.

