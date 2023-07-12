Trump says Biden is ‘dragging’ the US ‘into World War 3’ by sending cluster bombs to Ukraine





Former President Trump ripped President Biden over his decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine and claimed Biden was “dragging” the United States “into World War III” by making the controversial decision.

“Joe Biden should not be dragging us further into World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – he should be trying to END the war and stop the horrific death and destruction caused by an incompetent administration. These unexploded cluster munitions will kill and maim innocent Ukrainian men, women and children for decades, long after the war is over – we pray –,” Trump said in a statement Tuesday.

Biden announced his decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine last week and has been criticized by factions on both sides.

Biden said it was a difficult, but necessary, decision to make in light of rapidly depleting stockpiles of unitary ammunition — in Ukraine and around the world. Some allies who have been hesitant to fully support the decision have nonetheless stressed the importance of the agreement with Ukraine to minimize civil risks.

Cluster bombs release submunitions that cover a wide area when detonated, making them effective in targeting massive formations of soldiers, but also making unexploded cluster bombs dangerous for civilians. More than 100 countries have banned their use, although the United States, Russia and Ukraine are not among them.

In his statement, Trump criticized Biden for his determination to provide Ukraine with a vast supply of weapons and said, “We should not send Ukraine our last stocks at a time when our own arsenals, according to Crooked Joe Biden, are so dangerously dangerous. decreases.”

Nearly 3 in 4 people in new poll support access to abortion in first six weeks of pregnancy China-based hackers hacked into government and individual email accounts, Microsoft says

Trump also called for a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine but did not specify steps to achieve this.

“Joe Biden is needlessly and dangerously dragging us into World War III, which would be a nightmare beyond imagination – obliteration! We must stop this madness, immediately end the bloodshed in Ukraine and we focus again on America’s vital interests,” Trump wrote in the statement.

Trump’s stance against cluster munitions is an apparent shift from policies enacted during his administration. In 2017, Trump’s Secretary of Defense, General Jim Mattis, decided to reverse an Obama-era policy that would have ended the United States’ use of most cluster bombs. here 2018.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/defense/4091451-trump-biden-dragging-us-world-war-iii-ukraine-cluster-bombs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos