UK mortgage costs pass mini-budget highs

The cost of two-year fixed-rate mortgages in the UK has surpassed the highest level reached since the mini-budget last autumn.

Lenders have responded to rising interest rates and expectations of further tightening by raising borrowing costs, with the average rate on two-year fixed mortgages reaching 6.66% on Tuesday, according to data provider Moneyfacts. This is the highest level since 2008.

Two-year fixed-rate mortgages peaked at 6.65% on October 20 last year. This was because market volatility intensified due to unpaid tax cuts from the then Prime Minister Liz Trusss mini Budget.

Despite a mortgage charter signed last month by Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt and lenders to help borrowers facing financial hardship, the latest peak will put more pressure on thousands of homeowners and prospective buyers already weighed down by high living costs. will.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said consumers could still find competitive deals, but borrowers concerned about the affordability of deals could pause their homeownership plans or actually shelve the idea of ​​refinancing.

HSBC, TSB and Lloyds Bank were among the lenders raising rates on some products on Monday. Barclays and NatWest told brokers on Tuesday that they will raise rates on some mortgages on Wednesday.

The increase in borrowing costs came as lawmakers questioned mortgage lenders about recent interest rate hikes, mortgage affordability and availability, and consumer behavior in terms of their impact on home prices.

Andrew Asaam, housing director at Lloyds Banking Group, the UK’s largest mortgage provider, told the House of Commons Treasury selection committee that households are undoubtedly feeling the impact of not only higher interest rates, but also the broader cost-of-living crisis.

But he added that consumers have so far been able to manage higher costs as unemployment rates remain low and arrears are below pre-COVID-19 levels.

Henry Jordan, Director of Housing Commerce at Nationwide, the UK’s second-largest mortgage provider, said customers starting new mortgages increased by an average of 235 a month.

Higher mortgage rates contributed to UK house prices falling at the fastest annual rate since 2011 last month, according to Halifax data. Average property prices in June fell 2.6% compared to the same month in 2022, more than double the 1.1% drop in May.

Foreclosures remain at historically low levels, but last month the government issued a mortgage charter to help households squeezed by the cost of repayments.

Lenders will wait at least 12 months before retrieving a borrower’s home that is in arrears and include a promise to allow the borrower to temporarily extend the term of the mortgage without affecting their credit rating.

Charlotte Harrison, interim housing finance chief executive of the Skipton Building Society, told a Treasury Department special committee that the action was driven more by life events than interest rate environments. But she added that the rate hikes will probably lead to more customers choosing these options.

The Bank of England raised rates last month to 5 per cent, the highest level in 15 years, and investors expect rates to reach 6.5 per cent by March next year, the highest level since 1998.

Bullishly high inflation of 8.7% is fueling bets that the BoE will raise rates further, with two-thirds of economists polled by Reuters expecting a half-point hike at the central bank meeting in August.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and British Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt have repeatedly called for wage containment, saying wage hikes, which reached record highs in the three months to May, have made it difficult to bring down inflation.

