John Kerry to visit Beijing as US-China climate talks resume





US climate envoy John Kerry (L) gestures as he speaks next to China’s special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua (R) during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos on May 24, 2022.

Fabrice Cofrini | AFP | Getty Images

BEIJING John Kerry, the president’s special envoy for the climate, is due to visit Beijing from July 16 to 19, according to American and Chinese announcements.

“During meetings with [People’s Republic of China] officials, Secretary Kerry aims to engage with the PRC to address the climate crisis, including increasing implementation and ambition and promoting a successful COP28,” said the US State Department said in a statement.

Kerry’s trip will mark the third time in a month that a senior US official has visited China for talks.

Although the meetings have not yet resulted in specific actions, they mark a revival of in-person communication that has collapsed due to the pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrapped up a four-day trip to Beijing on Sunday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing at the end of June, months after he was originally scheduled to go there in February.

Blinken postponed its initial plans after news broke of an alleged Chinese spy balloon over US airspace. Beijing says it was a weather balloon that veered off course.

While Blinken’s trip to China led to general agreement on the need to increase flights between the two countries, the secretary of state said he had not restored military-to-military communication.

“It is clearly in the interests of both countries to avoid any kind of miscalculation, especially military ones,” Blinken said in an interview Tuesday with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, according to a State Department transcript. “So that’s something we’ll continue to pursue.”

Blinken added the “lengthy discussions” he and Yellen had covered where the United States and China had “deep differences,” as well as areas of cooperation. “It will continue,” he said.

A space of cooperation

The United States and China have indicated they can cooperate on climate and macroeconomics. The climate talks were suspended after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August. His trip had angered Beijing, which considers the democratically autonomous island part of its territory.

After US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person in November, the two countries resumed communication on climate issues.

Xie Zhenhua, China’s special climate envoy, attended a virtual meeting of the US-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in April, according to a White House reading. Xie also attended a U.S.-led event at COP 27 in Egypt in November, Kerry said in a statement.

Regarding his upcoming trip to Beijing, the United States and China did not specify which Chinese officials Kerry would meet.

The two sides should “exchange views on cooperation to combat climate change,” China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment said in a statement.

Rising global temperatures

The national average temperature in June was 0.7 degrees Celsius (33 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than a year ago and the second hottest in the month dating back to 1961, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

Daily high temperatures in Beijing have approached 37.8 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher in recent weeks. Different parts of the country also experienced heavy rains or were warned of flash floods.

Meanwhile, wildfires in Canada due to record heat and drought have sent smoky air over New York and other US cities.

Kerry, secretary of state in the Obama administration, became presidential special climate envoy in 2021 upon Biden’s inauguration.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of MSNBC and CNBC.

