US House of Representatives Passes Texans Amendment Blocking Pentagon Abortion Policy
A sharply divided U.S. House voted on Thursday to amend the annual defense policy bill to ban a Biden administration policy that allowed service members to be reimbursed for travel and other expenses related to abortion.
U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, introduced the amendment with support from Representative Chip Roy, R-Austin and 70 other Republican co-sponsors.
Jackson argued that the Department of Defense policy violates the Hyde Amendment, which prevents the use of federal funds for abortion.
I will absolutely not hesitate in my defense of the rule of law, therefore, ensuring that taxpayers’ money does not kill innocent babies, Jackson told the House.
Reimbursing service members for abortion-related travel if they live in states where abortion is unavailable has recently become an issue in the US Senate, where Sen. Tommy Tuberville. R-Alabama, suspended 250 military promotions in protest, creating a backlog and leaving key positions vacant.
The addition of the Jacksons Amendment and several others that passed Thursday, including limits on gender-affirming care, undermined bipartisan support for the National Defense Authorization Act, which Congress has passed. adopted every year for more than 60 consecutive years. The proposed NDAA for 2024 would authorize $886.3 billion in national defense spending, including additional resources for Ukraine as well as quality of life improvements for service members, such as a 5.2% salary increase .
The defense bill passed Friday on a vote of 219 to 210, with four Democrats voting in favor and four Republicans voting against.
The narrow majority of Republicans in the House has forced leaders to agree to demands from their more conservative wing and allow the vote on several searing amendments, including two from Roy passed Thursday that would limit federal spending on the department’s diversity initiatives of the defense. Another Roy Amendment, prohibiting the department from carrying out President Joe Bidens’ executive orders on climate change, was added on Friday.
The only Democratic vote for Jackson’s abortion amendment came from Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo. Cuellar, considered one of the most conservative Democrats in the House, is a longtime opponent of abortion rights.
Other Texas Democrats opposed the amendment, expressing concern about its impact on the military. The Biden administration’s policy aimed to reduce barriers to abortion for service members in states with restrictive abortion laws.
U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, called the amendment a devious effort to ban abortion at the federal level.
After the amendment passed by a vote of 221 to 213, Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Houston, spoke in the House to criticize Republicans for introducing partisan issues into a typically bipartisan process.
In 2021, women made up more than 17% of our 231,000 active duty members and 21% of our National Guard and reserves. More than 23,000 of them are stationed in Texas. Every day women in the US Army fight for our freedom, and yet today House Republicans are asking these women to fight for your freedom when they just voted to take away theirs , Fletcher said.
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2023/07/13/ronny-jackson-abortion-defense-bill/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
