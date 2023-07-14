US Republicans Oppose Climate Funding as Millions Suffer from Extreme Weather | Republicans





Swathes of the United States are baking in record heat, but some lawmakers are still trying to block any spending to tackle the climate crisis, advocates say.

Nearly 90 million Americans face heat alerts this week, including Las Vegas, Nevada, which could break its all-time hottest temperature record; Phoenix, Arizona, which will likely snap its streak of consecutive days of temperatures above 110 F; and parts of Florida, where a sea heat wave has raised water temperatures off the coast to levels normally found in spas.

Sweltering heat is also blanketing parts of Texas, which for weeks earlier this summer were sweltering under a record-breaking heat dome that one analysis has made five times more likely by the climate crisis. Despite this, Republican United States Senator Ted Cruz is rallying fellow GOP members of the Senate Commerce Committee to circulate a memo attacking climate measures in Bidens’ proposed 2024 budget, Fox News reported Wednesday.

The memo specifically calls on Republican members of the Senate Commerce, Justice, and Science Subcommittee to reject spending provisions focused on climate resilience and environmental justice efforts for science agencies. In one example, the memo opposes a request by Nasa to fund its National Partnership for Sustainable Flight, which seeks to help eliminate pollution from aviation that is warming the planet.

If the goal is to make imperceptible changes to CO2 emissions as part of the administration’s zealous efforts to micromanage global temperatures, then NASA should abandon such wasted mental energy. NASA should not become a plaything for anti-fossil energy environmentalists, the memo says.

It’s no surprise that Cruz, who has accepted massive donations from oil and gas companies, is championing the interests of the fossil fuel industry, said Allie Rosenbluth, co-head of the US program at the nonprofit. nonprofit research and environmental advocacy organization Oil Change International.

What is truly devastating for communities experiencing extreme heat, wildfires, floods and droughts in the United States is that because of these redeemed politicians, they are not getting the support they need. needed to be resilient to global climate impacts. federal level, she said.

House Republicans are also fighting climate spending. To avoid a government shutdown, lawmakers must pass a series of spending bills before current funding expires on September 30. But Republican members of the GOP-controlled House Appropriations Committee are slipping into their spending bills anti-climate provisions, which aim to block funding for renewable energy and jeopardize federal efforts to fight climate change. climate crisis.

Last week, the Clean Budget Coalition, a group of nonprofits such as the League of Conservation Voters, Environmental Defense Fund and Public Citizen, identified at least 17 of these climate poison pills in bills. of credits. Among them are amendments that would prevent the federal government from buying electric vehicles or building EV charging stations; global funding from the Green Climate Fund, which helps developing countries achieve their climate goals under the Paris Agreement; and ban funding for a Department of Energy initiative to send 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities.

What’s truly devastating for communities experiencing extreme heat, wildfires, floods and drought is…not receiving the support they need to be resilientAllie Rosenbluth

Elizabeth Gore, senior vice president for political affairs at the Environmental Defense Fund, said the proposals would prevent lawmakers from reaching a budget deal before their fall deadline.

This is not a starting point for reasonable negotiations, she said in a statement.

Early last month, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan agreement to raise the debt ceiling. David Shadburn, senior government affairs official at the League of Conservation Voters, said that from his perspective, this deal did not include enough government funding, but now Republicans are trying to cut funding even further.

skip newsletter promotion

Subscribe to The Guardian Headlines US

For US readers, we offer a regional edition of our daily email, delivering the most important headlines each morning

“,”newsletterId”:”today-us”,”successDescription”:”We will send you The Guardian Headlines US every day”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements, line and content financed by external parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

We wanted to see more spending. We thought the deal was insufficient, he said. But a deal is a deal and yet what the Republicans immediately did was backtrack on it.

All Republican Representatives can submit proposals to the House Appropriations Committee and no member is required to sign specific proposals. It is therefore unclear who is responsible for each poison pill. But Shadburn noted that no Republican member of the House voted for the Cut Inflation Act of 2022, which included the most climate spending of any bill in US history. and that Republican Representatives have also repeatedly tried to strike down the climate provisions of the bills.

The entire House Republican conference is taped here [including] those that represent locations that experience extreme weather conditions, he said.

House Republicans also recently proposed a series of amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act aimed at limiting the deployment of electric vehicles by the Pentagons, Shadburn said.

One that would force the Department of Defense to terminate contracts for non-combat electric vehicles came from Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, whose state is bracing for triple-digit heat this week. Another, which would allow soldiers and civilians at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona to use fossil fuel vehicles, came from Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, where last Friday’s heat was comparable to some of the worst heat waves this region has ever seen. , according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to extreme heat in the Southwest and elsewhere, there is massive flooding in Vermont and New York, but the House this week is spending its time debating how many weather attacks it should include in defense clearance, Shadburn said. It just shows how unserious they are about doing anything meaningful to tackle the climate crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/13/us-republicans-climate-funds-extreme-heat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos