ChatGPT maker under investigation by US regulators over AI risks

The risks posed by artificially intelligent chatbots are being formally investigated by US regulators for the first time after the Federal Trade Commission launched a broad investigation into ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

In a letter sent to the Microsoft-backed company, the FTC said it would look into whether people were harmed by AI chatbots creating false information about them, as well as whether OpenAI was involved. in unfair or deceptive privacy and data security practices. .

Generative AI products are in the crosshairs of regulators around the world, as AI experts and ethicists raise alarm bells over the enormous amount of personal data consumed by the technology, as well as its potential output. harmful, ranging from misinformation to sexist and racist comments.

In May, the FTC issued a warning shot to the industry, saying it was intensely focused on how companies might choose to use AI technology, including new generative AI tools. , so as to have a real and substantial impact on consumers.

In its letter, the US regulator asked OpenAI to share internal material ranging from how the group maintains user information to steps the company has taken to address the risk of its model producing false, misleading statements. or derogatory.

The FTC declined to comment on the letter, which was first reported by The Washington Post. Writing on Twitter later Thursday, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman called it very disappointing to see the FTC’s request start out as a leak and not helping to build confidence. He added: It is extremely important to us that our technology is safe and pro-consumer, and we are confident that we comply with the law. Of course, we will work with the FTC.

Lina Khan, the chairwoman of the FTC, testified Thursday morning before the House Judiciary Committee and faced heavy criticism from Republican lawmakers for her tough enforcement stance.

Asked about the investigation at the hearing, Khan declined to comment on the investigation, but said regulators’ broader concerns involved ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence services being powered by huge amounts of data. while there was no checking of the type of data inserted into them. businesses.

She added: We have heard of reports where sensitive information about people comes up in response to someone else’s request. We have heard of slanders, defamatory statements, outright false things emerging. It was the type of fraud and deception that concerned them.

Khan has also been peppered with questions from lawmakers about her mixed record in court, after the FTC suffered a big defeat this week in its bid to block Microsoft’s $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The FTC appealed the decision on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Republican Jim Jordan, chairman of the committee, accused Khan of harassing Twitter after the company alleged in a court filing that the FTC engaged in improper and inappropriate behavior in implementing a lawsuit. consent order she had imposed last year.

Khan did not comment on Twitter’s filing, but said all that the FTC cares about is that the company follows the law.

Experts have been concerned about the huge volume of data sucked into the language models behind ChatGPT. OpenAI had over 100 million monthly active users two months after launch. Microsoft’s new Bing search engine, also powered by OpenAI technology, was used by more than one million people in 169 countries within two weeks of its release in January.

Users reported that ChatGPT fabricated names, dates and facts, as well as fake links to news websites and references to academic papers, a problem known in the industry as hallucinations .

The FTC investigation delves into the technical details of ChatGPT’s design, including the company’s work on solving hallucinations and monitoring its human reviewers, which directly affect consumers. He also requested information about consumer complaints and the company’s efforts to gauge consumers’ understanding of the accuracy and reliability of chatbots.

In March, Italy’s privacy watchdog temporarily banned ChatGPT while it investigated the US company’s collection of personal information following a computer security breach, among other issues. It was reinstated a few weeks later, after OpenAI made its privacy policy more accessible and introduced a tool to verify the age of users.

Echoing earlier confessions about ChatGPT’s fallibility, Altman tweeted: We’ve been transparent about the limits of our technology, especially when we fail. And our capped earnings structure means we have no incentive to make unlimited returns. However, he said the chatbot was based on years of security research, adding: We protect user privacy and design our systems to learn about the world, not individuals.

