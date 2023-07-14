RIBA Named Best Affordable Housing in the UK in 2023





Four housing projects, including an apartment complex in East London and a development for seniors in Yorkshire, have been shortlisted for RIBA’s 2023 Neave Brown Housing Award.

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the construction of A House for Artists by Apparata Architects, New Lodge Community by PRP, Agar Grove Phase 1b by Mae and Taylor Court, and Chatto Court and Wilmott Court at Henry Halebrown’s Frampton Park Estate. . was nominated for the grand prize.

A House for Artists by Apparata Architects is nominated. Photo credit: Johan Dehlin

The award is an annual award recognizing leading examples of affordable housing in the UK. It was created in memory of renowned modernist architect and social housing pioneer Neave Brown, who passed away in 2018.

The 2023 finalists were selected by a panel of judges that included Alice Brownfield, Director of Peter Barber Architects, Aaron Brown, Director of Design at Smith & Brown, son of Neave Brown, Associate Director of Maccreanor Lavington Prisca Thielmann.

It is one of four projects nominated for the Neave Brown Award for Housing. Photo courtesy of Ståle Eriksen

A House for Artists by Apparata Architects is an apartment complex in Barking, east London, designed to provide affordable housing and workspace for 12 artists and their families.

The building is a five-story concrete structure composed of a collection of stacked shapes, volumes, and openings. It includes 12 apartments next to artist studios, workspaces, community spaces and shared workspaces.

This award recognizes the best examples of affordable housing. Photo courtesy of Robert Greshoff

New Lodge Community is a development for seniors in Yorkshire created by PRP. The project saw the architectural studio redevelop the New Earswick Garden Village area of ​​York to create a neighborhood of 44 affordable care apartments.

The development includes a series of red brick townhouses with steeply pitched roofs and large dormer windows, leading to fenced walkways and open green spaces.

“The architectural approach is inspired by the vernacular of local arts and crafts, reinterpreting key characteristics of the local conservation area,” said the judges. “These include steep roof vistas, characteristic chimneys, recessed porch entrances, and consistent use of brick and tile.”

PRP’s New Lodge Community is nominated. Photo courtesy of Robert Greshoff

Architecture studio Mae’s Agar Grove Phase 1b is a regeneration masterplan comprising 57 new homes, including 34 marquees, in Camden, north London.

Three housing blocks are arranged around a paved courtyard, providing accessible outdoor space for residents. When completed, the development will be the UK’s largest Passivhaus project.

“An ambitious model of low-energy Passivhaus social housing, following in the footsteps of Camden architects of the past, Mae’s home offers space, diversity and indulgent landscaping,” said the Jury Commendation.

“Highly Intelligent” 333 Kingsland Road named Best Affordable Housing in the UK

In Hackney, three Henry Halebrown-designed blocks (Taylor Court, Chatto Court and Wilmott Court) are also nominated for the Frampton Park Estate.

Taylor & Chatto Courts consists of 16 social rental units and 4 co-owned units located within three- and five-story villas. Wilmott Court consists of a five-story palace with 15 communal and 10 privately owned residences.

This award was created in honor of Neave Brown. Photo: Jim Stevenson

The winners of this year’s Neave Brown Housing Award will be announced at the RIBA Stirling Awards Ceremony on Thursday 19 October 2023 at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.

“This is a really interesting shortlist that goes further and shows that home design plays an important role in solving broader societal issues, and that social and affordable housing is often at the forefront of this issue,” said Brownfield.

Agar Grove Phase 1b is designed by Mae. Photo: Jim Stevenson

“At a time when the cost of living is one of the most pressing issues, these examples of affordable housing show the promise of a better future,” said RIBA President Simon Allford. “We need more homes that are better designed in terms of comfort, carbon, context, community and culture. We need to focus on all of these.”

“Collectively, these initiatives help raise the bar for purposeful architecture while demonstrating how forward-looking design can enrich the lives of residents and the wider community alike,” he continued.

Henley Halebrown’s plan was also nominated.

Last year’s Neave Brown Award for Housing was awarded to Henley Halebrown designed Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road.

The project is one of three other buildings shortlisted for 2022, with Kiln Place by Peter Barber Architects and Lovedon Fields by John Pardey Architects also shortlisted.

