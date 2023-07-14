Heavy rain in savage Britain as Met Office issues warning for ‘strong winds’





The National Weather Service has issued a wind warning as a heatwave in Europe threatens to trigger heavy rain across the UK.

A yellow wind warning will affect much of England and Wales from 7am to 7pm today.

Strong wind gusts of up to 50 mph could potentially cause disruptions, travel delays and damage to temporary structures.

The Met Office said:

Two Yellow Weather Alerts have been issued today.

metro office

Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are likely to be fairly widespread for the time being, with gusts of 50 mph or more mainly affecting some coasts and hills across Cornwall and western Wales.

Northern Ireland is also facing adverse conditions with yellow rain warnings between noon and 9pm.

A second strong wind warning was issued from 9:00 a.m. to midnight on Saturday.

East Midlands, East of England, London, South East England, South West England and West Midlands have been identified as potentially at risk areas.

The National Weather Service’s warning for tomorrow suggests gusts could reach 55 mph.

Wind warnings will affect much of southern England

metro office

Again travel problems and damage to temporary structures may occur.

However, other problems can also arise, including short-term power loss and large waves in coastal communities.

A deep area of ​​low pressure will affect parts of the UK on Saturday with very strong gusts possible to the south, the UK Meteorological Office said.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph on blustery, showery days (with some thunder) and up to 50 to 55 mph locally during the day.

Poor conditions come today and tomorrow as Europe suffers from extreme heat waves.

Temperatures will stay in the high 10s for most of today.

metro office

Continental temperatures have risen above 40C, leading to wildfire warnings and threats to agriculture.

Even as mercury reached near-unbearable levels across Europe, the Met Office claimed the same weather system was creating colder temperatures and gusty winds.

London’s highs are only 19C, and most of today’s temperatures will hover in the mid-teens.

Cardiff is likely to hit 20C for mercury, while Glasgow is unlikely to exceed 18C.

Saturday’s temperatures will also peak at around 20C, but most places will hit mercury in the high teens.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/weather/uk-weather-warning-met-office-winds-europe-heatwave The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos