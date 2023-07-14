U.S. online sales hit $12.7 billion





Workers collect boxes from an Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day in Raleigh, North Carolina, June 21, 2021.

Rachel Jesse | Bloomberg | Getty Images

According to Adobe Analytics, online spending in the United States rose 6.1% to $12.7 billion during Amazon’s Prime Day promotion, as bargain-hungry consumers shopped for household items and essential household items.

Amazon called the event the “biggest Prime Day” ever, with shoppers purchasing more than 375 million items globally over two days, up from 300 million items sold last year, it said. society on Thursday.

The 48-hour sale event kicked off on Tuesday and continued through Wednesday. Amazon, which did not disclose total sales for the event, said the first 24 hours of Prime Day marked “the biggest sales day in the company’s history.”

Home, fashion and beauty items were among the top categories during the discount bonanza, while shoppers picked up Fire TV sticks, Apple AirPods and Laneige lip balm, the company said. Adobe also highlighted appliances, home cleaning products and office supplies as popular categories, while some of the biggest discounts were in electronics, apparel and toys.

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015 to attract new Prime subscribers and deepen existing members’ loyalty to the program, as well as boost sales during the slower summer months. The company typically uses the event to promote and discount Amazon-branded devices like its Echo smart speakers and Fire tablets.

Despite the strong performance, which Adobe said set “a new Prime Day record,” the results still fell short of expectations. Adobe had forecast total U.S. online sales to grow 9.5% year-over-year to $13.1 billion during the two-day event. Last year, American consumers spent more than $11.9 billion.

Rival retailers including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s held competing discount events alongside Prime Day.

Preliminary buying data from the event indicates that consumer spending could be stronger than expected in the face of economic uncertainty and still-high inflation. Shoppers spent more per order, with an average order size of $54.05, up from $52.26 at last year’s event, according to numerator data from Thursday morning.

About 52% of the more than one million households surveyed by Numerator said they purchased items during Prime Day that they put off buying until they went on sale.

WATCH: Consumer feels stretched and searches for deals during Amazon Prime Day

