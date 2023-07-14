Final Proposal: Britain’s Sunak seeks to end the strike with a multibillion-pound payroll deal.





[1/4]Protesters protest at a picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital as junior doctors strike over pay and conditions in London, England, on June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The PM said they would not negotiate again, even if there were more strikes. Unimpressed Doctors

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tried to end months of severe public sector strikes on Thursday by offering pay rises of more than 6 per cent to teachers, doctors and other workers, but could mean cuts at a cost of billions of dollars. I warned you that this would cost you. different place.

Sunak faces elections in the next 18 months against the backdrop of the highest inflation in major economies, a near-stagnation economy, a legacy of scandal and missteps from the Conservative Party’s 13-year rule. In opinion polls, the Conservatives are far behind the opposition Labor Party.

The prime minister said he had accepted the recommendation of an independent pay review committee on raising wages for public sector workers, stressing that it was the final proposal to end months of industrial action.

“This is a significant reward, one of the most important we have received in decades, and it will cost billions of pounds more than the government has budgeted for, with consequences,” Sunak said.

The package means finding an additional £5bn ($6.55bn) in existing departmental budgets (2bn this year and 3bn next year).

“Today’s offer is final. We will not negotiate again on this year’s agreement and no strike will change our decision,” Sunak said.

The education union said it would immediately cancel the planned strike and recommend acceptance of the agreement. But two unions representing doctors said the proposal was unlikely to end the strike.

The pay rise is below the UK’s current 8.7 per cent inflation rate, but is aimed at bridging the gap following the worst industrial unrest in more than 30 years.

Junior doctors will now receive a 6% salary increase and a lump sum increase of £1,250, while teachers will receive a 6.5% increase. The police and military will get similar agreements.

After more than a year of higher inflation, which reached more than 11% at its peak, the government is struggling to balance rising public debt levels with the need to end strikes.

There is little room for spending more on wages without missing self-imposed targets to raise taxes, cut other public services or reduce borrowing.

no new borrowing

Sunak said wage hikes would not raise inflation as there would be no new borrowing or spending to fund the hike. Teacher salary increases will be funded by a reallocation of existing departmental budgets.

Explaining how higher salaries will be raised, Sunak said measures would include raising the fees international workers pay to access the country’s health care, as well as increasing the cost of securing visas to enter the UK.

Other sources of new funding are likely to be scrutinized by unions, who said budgets for public sector services such as hospitals are already very tight.

Sharon Graham, union secretary of Unite, said: “The government is putting departments in trouble.” “They now have to choose between paying workers half their salaries or cutting services from already underfunded public services.”

The British Medical Association, which represents around 45,000 junior doctors in the UK, said the government’s proposal is still a real pay cut.

“Today we have missed a tremendous opportunity to put a credible offer on the table to end the strike,” said BMA Board Chairman Phil Banfield. Junior doctors who are on strike on the 5th are likely to continue additional industrial actions, he added.

Ministers have repeatedly stressed the risk that raising wages too much could undermine inflation reduction targets and entrench inflation.

However, the Bank of England has focused more on private sector salaries, which have risen more quickly than public sector salaries and have a more immediate impact on the prices of goods and services used to calculate consumer price inflation.

The UK’s total debt is just over 100% of GDP, slightly below the developed world average.

($1 = 0.7634 pounds)

