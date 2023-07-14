The United States Women’s National Team will face South Africa at TQL Stadium





VISA PRESALEAs the official payment technology sponsor of US Soccer, Visa has made special arrangements for Visa cardholders to participate in a ticket presale. The Visa presale is available Monday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. CT through Tuesday, July 25 at 10:00 a.m. CT through the purchase links on ussoccer.com. As US Soccer’s preferred card, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.

Additional Notes: South Africa are in a tough Group G at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup where they will face Sweden, Italy and Argentina. Like the United States, South Africa will play all of their group stage matches in New Zealand. Although this is only the USWNT’s second match at TQL Stadium, home of FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer, it will be the sixth USNWT match of all time in Cincinnati dating back to 1993 when the United played at the now-demolished Galbreath Field, which was a high school football stadium. This will be the USWNT’s ninth game at Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Fire in MLS. The United States have played several times in the Chicago area, home of the United States Soccer Federation. The USWNT also played six games in Bridgeview, Ill at Toyota Park. The United States’ last game at Soldier Field was former head coach Jill Ellis’ last game, a 1-1 draw with Korea Republic on October 6, 2019. At the World Cup, which takes place from July 20 to August 20. 20 in 10 stadiums across nine host cities – five in Australia and four in New Zealand – the United States will open Group E against

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fccincinnati.com/news/u-s-women-s-national-team-will-face-south-africa-at-tql-stadium The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos