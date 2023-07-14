Floods, tornadoes, heat: more extreme weather conditions expected in the United States | Extreme weather conditions





The United States is bracing for more extreme weather from coast to coast, with a heat wave hitting California, tornadoes in the Midwest and East expecting more rain as it continues to experience historic flooding.

Vermont residents, still suffering from an onslaught of treacherous weather in recent days, are bracing for another round of severe storms in the region beginning as early as Thursday evening.

Historic flooding in the state damaged thousands of homes, businesses and roads, and left some residents stranded. One death has been confirmed by the state health department, a 63-year-old man who drowned in his home. More than 200 rescues and 100 evacuations took place following the extreme storms.

In the United States, more than a third of Americans were subject to extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings as the nation-scorching heat wave spread further into California. Sweltering conditions were expected to strengthen Friday and through the weekend in central and southern California, where many residents were told to prepare for the hottest weather of the year by the National Weather Service.

Highs in interior desert areas are expected to reach 120 F (48.8 C) during the day and stay in the 80s (above 26.6 C) overnight, offering little relief. Elsewhere, officials have prepared to turn public libraries, senior centers and police department halls into cooling centers, especially in desert areas.

In Death Valley, visitors who dare to venture into the hottest, driest place on Earth will be watching thermometers this weekend to see if California’s national park breaks the record for the lowest temperature. highest recorded there 134F (56.6C) in 1913, according to the National Park Service.

In Vermont, as floodwaters receded, dams resisted Thursday and more roads reopened. But severe thunderstorms are expected to move into parts of the state by Thursday evening, which could bring hail, more flash flooding and even a tornado.

Transportation officials were moving equipment to areas considered more flood-prone to prepare for storms while continuing to assess damage, including to train tracks. Amtrak and other rail services have been suspended.

The time we’re most concerned about is Sunday because it could be more widespread and heavier, but not on the scale of what we saw earlier in the week, said National Weather Service meteorologist Seth Kutikoff.

Other northeastern states were affected by the storms, including Connecticut, where officials warned boaters and others about dangerous debris in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire, where some roads, towns and Campgrounds were flooded.

We strongly encourage residents and visitors, especially campers staying at sites along rivers and streams, and campgrounds in lower reaches, to know what to do if an evacuation is necessary, said Robert Buxton, Director of the State Security and Territorial Management Agency.

A death in New York has been blamed on the storm of a woman whose body was found after being washed away in Fort Montgomery, a small community on the Hudson River about 45 miles (72 km) north of New York.

At least eight people were rescued as torrential rains flooded central Mississippi and sent water onto roads and into homes and businesses. Louisville Mayor Will Hill declared a state of emergency on Thursday and urged people not to drive during the storm, saying the situation was not a typical flash flood. On Thursday night he said the flood waters were receding but what we experienced was not just a 100 year flood but a 1000 year flood.

This week’s extreme weather pattern was not isolated to the northeast: The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Colorado and Kansas, and issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. . The agency also warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of Oklahoma, with the risk of very large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Phoenix hit 110F (43C) for the 14th straight day on Thursday, putting it on track for a possible new record next week. The longest measured span of temperatures above 110F for the city is 18 days, recorded in 1974.

The overnight low temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday morning was 95F (35C), meaning temperatures may not drop enough to allow people to recover after dark.

Forecasters said the long-lasting heat wave was extremely dangerous, especially for the elderly, homeless residents and other vulnerable populations. Heat could persist into next week as a high pressure dome moves west from Texas.

In California, with the state fair set to kick off Friday in Sacramento, organizers were forced to cancel scheduled horse racing events due to animal safety concerns.

Florida has seen record high temperatures this week, with the National Weather Service issuing alerts for southern parts of the state through Thursday evening.

The onslaught of extreme weather has shed light on the dire consequences of the climate crisis, which is raging with little meaningful intervention from lawmakers, advocates say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revealed in its latest monthly Global Climate Report that June was the hottest month on record globally, both on land and at sea.

