UK post-Brexit trade alliance wins… Japan’s Victory – Politico





LONDON About 11,000 miles from London, British trade chief Kemi Badenoch will make history this weekend as he grants UK membership to one of the world’s largest trading blocs.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is a pun, but it’s also the UK’s best Plan B alternative to the faltering World Trade Organization (WTO), said Crawford Falconer, Whitehall official at the heart of Britain’s post-Brexit trade. Falconer says: strategy.

The biggest winner may not be Britain, but another fiercely independent island, as Badenoch signed documents this Sunday in Auckland, New Zealand, over a hyped deal promising not to increase UK domestic GDP by more than 0.08%. peoples on the other side of the globe.

For Japan, Britain’s accession to the CPTPP represents a diplomatic victory that has been going on for many years, the culmination of an arduous effort to reorient Western thinking towards its own strategic goals, primarily in the Indo-Pacific, and strengthen its economic and military defenses against its growing nation. . Chinese power.

Britain’s accession to the CPTPP is a huge victory, Japanese Foreign Minister Yukiko Okano told POLITICO.

Since Britain first applied to join the Pacific bloc in February 2021, Japan has formally spearheaded Britain’s accession process within the CPTPP, providing the necessary diplomatic link as part of a concerted effort to defend Beijing’s dominance in the region. through London’s application.

As negotiations raged over the past 10 months, diplomats and politicians from Tokyo traveled around the world to pull every possible string to get Britain’s application through.

Crucially, after former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss threatened to scrap a recently signed trade deal with the EU, frightening CPTPP partners and questioning Britain’s credibility, Japanese officials tried to persuade Britain to curb its excesses. We worked tirelessly for this and gathered major CPTPPs. It is primarily allied with Australia, New Zealand and Canada to pressure the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Act.

The bill, which unilaterally nullifies parts of Britain’s 2020 trade and cooperation agreement with Brussels, was finally scrapped when the Windsor Framework Agreement was signed in February. In the case of the UK, CPTPP accession agreements were made in a matter of weeks.

China issue

The signing ceremony in Auckland this weekend will make the UK the first new CPTPP member since an agreement was reached between 11 Pacific countries in 2018.

The United States was originally proposed as the 12th founding country, but in June 2016, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump accused the United States of raping the United States, and withdrew the United States from the talks three days after taking office. .

Today, tensions over potential new members continue to bubble beneath the surface. Both China and Taiwan have applied to join the accord in late 2021, and existing bloc members have to deal with their competing candidates even as geopolitical tensions rise over Taiwan’s independence from mainland China.

Crawford Falconer said it was the UK’s best Plan B alternative to the faltering World Trade Organization. Niklas Halle’N/AFP via Getty Images

Tokyo and its closest allies within the bloc, such as Australia and Canada, want London to provide some kind of counterweight to Beijing’s economic and political clout over other Asian countries such as Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia, a second Japanese diplomat said anonymously. Because they didn’t have the right to talk to the media. Most people expect the UK to veto China’s application outright.

They want Britain to act as the gatekeeper, agreed Henry Gao, a law professor at Singapore Management University and an expert on China.

break in protocol

Progress on British accession has not been as rapid as some ministers had hoped. When Truss, then-UK Trade Secretary, first told officials to submit the UK’s application in early 2021, she believed the deal could be completed in six months to a year, three senior officials familiar with her thoughts at the time said. said.

Two years later than originally planned, we sighed one of the former senior British ministers involved in the negotiations.

The political turmoil that gripped the UK throughout 2022 did little to help, with Prime Ministers Johnson and Truss toppling after just a few months.

At that point, concerned Japan had almost intervened in Britain, said a former British Trade Department official who gave anonymity. This was a big part of Japanese diplomacy.

Truss and Johnson both threatened to scrap the Northern Ireland protocol negotiated as part of the original Brexit deal agreed with the EU. In June 2022, Truss introduced the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, giving domestic law the power to do so.

Japan quickly coordinated a group of CPTPP members who told Britain it should scrap the protocol bill and stick to international agreements, said a former British trade official quoted above. This was a huge problem for Japan, which facilitated Britain’s accession to the CPTPP.

A delegation of Japanese diplomats and trade experts traveled to London for further negotiations in October 2022, coinciding with Truss resigning from Downing Street after a tumultuous 45 days in power. They had a clear message for the government of incoming Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks. The Japanese and former British trade officials quoted above agree that international treaties should not be circumvented.

Japan approached it mainly from an angle that it did not like the idea that something could override the CPTPP, a British Commerce Department official said.

Tokyo has found a close ally in Canada, another key CPTPP member country.

It was very important to Canada that Britain respect international agreements,” said a senior Canadian official. They nodded to China’s application to join the CPTPP, adding that any agreements with the UK would serve as a basis for future accession.

Early 2023 Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida personally visits Rishi Sunak in London to sign a new defense agreement | Pool photo by Jacques Witt via AFP/Getty Images

The main test for joining a block is whether the aspiring economy respects the international agreements and treaties it signs.

In early 2023, with Japan assuming the G7 presidency, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida personally visited Rishi Sunak in London to sign a new defense agreement and jointly address the remaining issues. [U.K.] At the time, Kishida’s press secretary said he joined the CPTPP.

The Japanese leader then flew directly to Canada to work with Canadian leader Justin Trudeau on the UK’s drive to join the CPTPP and regional issues surrounding China.

Den-y UK Trade Representative Badenoch told The Times when he met Japanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum a few days later. She also met with Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng and a delegation from New Zealand, but there was no doubt which country was leading the charge.

Japan really understands the geopolitical implications of the CPTPP, given its physical proximity to China, and is extremely supportive of Britain’s application to join, her predecessor Truss told POLITICO this week. CPTPP is indeed an essential bulwark against China.

In private conversations, Truss frequently expresses her love for Japan and Tokyo’s support for helping Britain join the CPTPP over the wire.

strong signal

For Tokyo, the advantages of UK membership in the CPTPP have always been clear.

The deal is not just a trade agreement, but a strategic one, Hikariko Ono, the head of Japanese leader Kishida’s public affairs office, told reporters during a visit to London earlier this year.

Former British diplomat Simon Fraser, a former British Foreign Office head and now a managing partner at the consulting firm Flint Global, points out.

Fraser said Britain’s membership in a geopolitical sense was a stark expression of the Indo-Pacific bias in British foreign policy outlined in London’s own Defense and Security Strategy, known as the 2021 Integration Review.

As for Taiwan, the Japanese diplomat quoted above added that China is harder to count because of the British presence on the bloc. They said they hoped China would be more cautious not to do bad things.

Britain’s joining is a strong sign, agreed Peter Ricketts, another former British Foreign Secretary and Britain’s first national security adviser from 2010-2012.

However, Tokyo warned that it “shouldn’t be accepted that it would be a huge shift in diplomatic, economic and security efforts for Japan and the Indo-Pacific.”

Given what’s happening in Europe, that’s unlikely to happen, Ricketts pointed out, continuing British support for Ukraine to fight Russian aggression and Britain’s limited resources.

And with the British Labor Party continuing to rise in opinion polls ahead of the expected general election in 2024, it is also unclear whether the next UK government will emphasize Britain’s role in the Indo-Pacific as much as it will. Relations with the EU hit by Britain’s Brexit.

our global interests [Pacific] The bloc, the shadow of labor Foreign Secretary David Lammy said at trade talks last month, but I don’t want to overstate its impact on our economy.

As CPTPP members begin considering their next round of applications for their growing club, which includes Auckland’s Beijing this week, it looks like the role of new members will be key.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/japan-triumph-uk-joins-cptpp-trade-post-brexit-kemi-badenoch-new-zealand/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos