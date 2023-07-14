Biden admin thinks hack gave China insight into American thinking ahead of Blinken’s crucial visit to Beijing





The Biden administration believes a Chinese hacking operation that hacked into US government email systems, including the State Department, gave the Chinese government a glimpse into American thinking ahead of the secretary of state’s trip Antony Blinkens in Beijing in June, according to two US officials.

The hack that Microsoft says was launched in mid-May was uncovered by the State Department just as Blinkens visited Beijing, officials said. But it was not immediately clear that China was behind it and it was not widely known within the department, they said.

The news that the hack gave China access to information ahead of a crucial visit that US officials hoped would start a reset of relations after months of tension underscores the complexity of modern diplomacy, but it is little it likely shocks US officials who are well aware that two major world powers are spying on each other’s communications.

On Friday, Blinken would not say how the United States intended to react to China’s hacking operation.

I cannot discuss the details of our response. Beyond that, and more importantly, this incident is still under investigation, Blinken said at a news conference in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Generally speaking, we have always made it clear to China as well as other countries that any action aimed at the US government or US companies, US citizens, is of deep concern to us, and we will take appropriate action in response. added Blinken. .

US officials have consistently called China the most advanced US adversary in cyberspace, an area that has repeatedly been a source of bilateral tension in recent years. The FBI said Beijing has a bigger hacking program than all other governments combined.

China has consistently denied the allegations.

China has long accused US intelligence agencies of conducting their own cyber espionage against Chinese assets. Classified US documents leaked by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden a decade ago claim the NSA went to great lengths to infiltrate the equipment of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei in order to spy on intelligence targets.

Microsoft executive vice president Charlie Bell said the company began investigating after customer reports reached it on June 16, the same day Blinken left the United States for his trip to Beijing.

The amount China was able to learn from the hack was limited because it only breached an unclassified system, and US officials typically operate under the assumption that anything on unclassified systems can be hacked. Still, it provided the Chinese government with additional information from private discussions by U.S. officials before Blinkens’ visit.

Another target of the hack, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is also expected to visit China soon.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Blinken raised the issue of the hack during a meeting with senior Chinese official Wang Yi in Indonesia on Thursday, a senior State Department official said.

He made it clear that any action aimed at the US government, US businesses, US citizens is of great concern and is responding well and appropriately, the official told reporters traveling with Blinken.

The official said he would not go into detail about the extent to which the hack was raised during Blinkens’ meeting with Wang, nor would he characterize the American or Chinese response.

We have always made it clear that any action directed at the United States government, American companies, American citizens, is of deep concern to us and that we will take appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable and the secretary has made that clear again tonight, said the manager.

On Wednesday, State Department spokesman Matt Miller said the department detected abnormal activity in June. He said the department immediately took steps to secure the system and notify Microsoft of the event.

In terms of cybersecurity policy, we do not discuss the details of our response. The incident is still under investigation, and we are continuously monitoring our networks and updating our security procedures, Miller added.

