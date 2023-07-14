European heatwave to lead to 55mph wind gusts in UK, Met Office warns | england weather





Sweltering temperatures in Europe are expected to lead to 55 mph winds and heavy rain in the UK as low pressure systems are heading towards the country.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning across south west England and Wales through Friday evening, with another warning expected to cover central and southern England on Saturday morning.

Forecasters are warning people to expect delays in road, rail, air and ferry transportation, as well as potential power outages, surges and tree damage.

According to forecasters, the forecasted heavy rains and winds are due to Europe’s Cerberus heat wave, named by the Italian Meteorological Society after the three-headed monster from Dante’s Inferno.

Met Offices Global Forecasting Team Meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said: The weather here was cooler than we experienced in June when the jet stream was at more northern latitudes.

Weather forecaster Alex Deakin said: [with] Wind gusts across the Midlands, eastern and southern England can reach 45, possibly 50, or even 55 mph in some places.

There was nothing surprising about those winds in the fall or winter, but they are unusually strong at this time of year and can cause some havoc as a result.

There will be heavy showers. Now, these high winds mean that showers tend to move at least fairly quickly, but they can drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time, or even turn into a thunderstorm depending on the place.

Despite heavy rain and wind, temperatures will remain in the summer average of 10s to the low 20s.

Some train speeds may be limited in parts of Scotland due to heavy rain expected Friday evening through Saturday. Affected areas include Angus, Aberdeenshire and East Highland.

Alerts are issued between 8pm Friday and 8am Saturday. Network Rail said Saturday it was limiting train speeds on several routes, including parts of the Glasgow-Edinburgh route.

The rail infrastructure agency said: It monitors the weather around the clock and may need to implement additional speed limits if total rainfall exceeds expectations. If you plan to travel tomorrow, check with nationalrail.co.uk or the train operator before departing from home.

Winds are light but more showers are expected on Sunday in parts of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland with risk of thunder and showers between clearings in southern England.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jul/14/european-heatwave-lead-55mph-wind-gusts-uk-met-office The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos