Why AI Detectors Think the US Constitution Was Written by AI





Enlarge / An AI-generated image of James Madison writing the US Constitution using AI.

Midday / Benj Edwards

If you insert the most important legal document in the United States, the US Constitution, into a tool designed to detect text written by AI models like ChatGPT, it will tell you that the document was almost certainly written by the AI. But unless James Madison is a time traveler, that can’t be. Why do AI write detection tools give false positives? We spoke to several experts and the creator of the GPTZero AI handwriting detector to find out.

Among reports of overzealous teachers turning away an entire class due to suspicions of using AI writing tools and children falsely accused of using ChatGPT, generative AI has education in turmoil . Some think this represents an existential crisis. Teachers who rely on teaching methods developed over the past century have struggled to maintain the status quo, the tradition of relying on the essay as a tool to assess students’ mastery of a subject.

As tempting as it is to rely on AI tools to detect AI-generated handwriting, the evidence so far has shown them to be unreliable. Due to false positives, AI write detectors such as GPTZero, ZeroGPT, and OpenAI’s Text Classifier are not reliable at detecting text composed by large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT.

A viral screenshot from April 2023 showing GPTZero saying, “Your text will likely be written entirely by AI” when fed with a portion of the US Constitution.

Ars-Technica

When fed with a portion of the US Constitution, ZeroGPT says, “Your text is AI/GPT generated.”

Ars-Technica

When fed with a portion of the US Constitution, OpenAI’s text classifier says, “Classifier considers text unclear if generated by AI.”

Ars-Technica

If you feed GPTZero a section of the US Constitution, it says the text is “likely to be written entirely by AI.” Several times over the past six months, screenshots of other AI detectors showing similar results have gone viral on social media, inspiring confusion and many jokes about the founding fathers being robots. It turns out the same thing happens with The Bible selections, which also appear to be AI-generated.

To explain why these tools make such obvious mistakes (and often return false positives), we first need to understand how they work.

Understand the concepts behind AI detection

Different AI handwriting detectors use slightly different detection methods, but with a similar premise: there is an AI model that has been trained on a large body of text (composed of millions of handwriting examples) and a set of supposed rules that determine whether the writing is more likely to be human- or AI-generated.

For example, at the heart of GPTZero is a neural network trained on “a large, diverse corpus of human-written and AI-generated text, with a focus on English prose,” according to the service’s FAQ. Then, the system uses properties like “perplexity” and “burst” to evaluate the text and make its classification.

Bonnie Jacobs/Getty Images

In machine learning, bewilderment is a measure of how far a text is from what an AI model has learned during training. As Dr. Margaret Mitchell of the artificial intelligence company Hugging Face told Ars, “puzzling is a function of ‘how surprising is this language based on what I’ve seen?’ “”

So, the idea behind the perplexity metric is that when writing text, AI models like ChatGPT will naturally reach for what they know best, which comes from their training data. The closer the output is to the training data, the lower the perplexity rating. Humans are much more chaotic writers or so the theory goes, but humans can also write with low bewilderment, especially when imitating a formal style used in law or certain types of academic writing. Also, many of the expressions we use are surprisingly common.

Let’s say we guess the next word in the sentence “I would like a cup of _____”. Most people would fill in the blank with “water”, “coffee” or “tea”. A language model trained on a lot of English text would do the same because these phrases occur frequently in English writing. The perplexity of any of these three outcomes would be quite low because the prediction is fairly certain.

