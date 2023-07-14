UK invites Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit | mohammed bin salman





Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman traveled to Britain for an official visit in late fall, the first visit by a Saudi heir to the throne accused of masterminding the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. was and dissidents.

In the meantime, numerous British ministers have visited Saudi Arabia, and high-ranking Saudi ministers, including Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, have also visited the UK.

Prince Mohammed spent nearly a week in Paris last month meeting French President Emmanuel Macron and attending a climate finance summit.

News of the trip to the UK, first reported by the Financial Times, comes as Saudi Arabia has ended its war in Yemen and begun diplomatic relations with Iran. The United States is also working to normalize diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, but Riyadh is resisting until the Palestinian issue progresses, unlike its Gulf Arab allies, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia is also seeking Britain’s vote in a vote to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh in November. The Saudi Arabia 2030 vision is set to become a reality when Saudi Arabia moves away from fossil fuels. The main rival of the Kingdom of Expos is Rome.

The UK is negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) with Saudi Arabia, a key member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and desperately hopes that Riyadh will not fall behind as a key European partner. After the third round of trade negotiations in March, Britain said its analysis showed that over the long term, trade with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) would increase by at least 16 per cent, adding and contributing at least $1.6 billion a year to the UK economy. 600m or more in addition to British wages.

Downing Street declined to comment on whether the official invitation had been extended to Prince Mohammed. Spokesman Rishi Sunaks added that we would not be inviting foreign leaders and details of such visits would be presented in a normal manner.

They added that the prime minister’s stance on Khashoggi’s killing was a “horrible crime” and that Saudi Arabia must ensure that such atrocities never happen again.

After hurting Saudi-British commercial relations, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced this week that he would not approve Eurofighter sales to Saudi Arabia.

Britain’s BAE Systems signed a contract five years ago for the arms maker to supply 48 jets, but a third of the parts came from Germany, and Berlin had a veto over where the jets could be sold.

Germany wants to see more progress in Saudi peace talks with Houthi rebels who captured the Yemeni capital Sana’a in 2015. South of the country, obstructing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The UK visit also comes amid growing controversy over allegations of Saudi sportswashing, including investments in Newcastle United, the expansion of the Saudi national football league and a proposed merger between the PGA and Saudi Arabia’s rich LIV. The golf merger is the subject of a U.S. Senate hearing, and the senators are looking to see if it violates antitrust laws.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia executed 196 people, the highest annual execution recorded by Amnesty International in Saudi Arabia over the past 30 years. On March 12 last year, the government executed 81 people, including seven Yemenis and one Syrian.

Polly Truscott, UK foreign policy adviser at Amnesty International, said: “There is no question that the UK rolled out the red carpet for Mohammed bin Salman or that the Saudi ruler was able to rebuild himself on the world stage through this visit.”

The visit appears to coincide with the five-year anniversary of Jamal Khashoggis’ assassination and dismemberment by Saudi agents in Turkey. This crime was essentially covered up by unrepentant Saudi authorities.

Mohammed bin Salman and his government must be properly held accountable for abuses by Saudi officials, including the murder of Khashoggis, widespread torture in Saudi prisons, and indiscriminate bombing of civilians in Yemen.

Among many other cases, Rishi Sunak confronts the Crown Prince over the absurd imprisonment of Salma al-Shehab, a Leeds PhD student who was sentenced to 27 years in prison after an unfair trial for tweeting in support of women’s rights in Saudi Arabia. You should be ready to do it. .

