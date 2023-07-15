China accuses US of weaponizing space over protests over Navy plane transiting Taiwan Strait





BEIJING — Amid a freeze in military-to-military contacts, China accuses the United States of weaponizing outer space, a day after protesting the passage of a P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine plane of the United States Navy across the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Colonel Tan Kefei said on Friday that US actions, including the creation of the Space Force in 2019 as a new branch of the military, had a significant negative impact. on space security and global strategic stability.

In recent years, the United States has accelerated the weaponization of space, Tan said. I would like to reiterate here that China adheres to the peaceful use of space, firmly opposes the militarization and transformation of space into a battlefield, and opposes any form of arms race in space.”

The ministry said Tan was responding to recent concerns expressed by Space Force leaders about China’s growing capabilities, calling this cognitive dissonance classic. China’s progress in space includes its own orbiting space station and plans for a crewed lunar mission. In 2007, it faced international condemnation after it used a missile to blow up one of its old weather satellites, leaving a debris field that continues to threaten other objects in orbit.

While the United States has sent officials to Beijing, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, relations remain at an all-time low. China has ostensibly refused to restore contact between the two militaries, possibly in protest against US sales of defensive arms to Taiwan and sanctions against Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu.

Despite being recognized as international waters and airspace and functioning as a crucial route for international trade, China continues to claim a role of ownership over the Taiwan Strait which separates the mainland from the island democracy. autonomous.

China views Taiwan, a close US ally, as its own territory to annex by force if necessary, and regularly sends planes and warships to harass the island’s military and seek to intimidate its 23 million of citizens.

On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command, whose area of ​​operations faces Taiwan, said it had dispatched fighters to track and monitor the US plane throughout the process. and treated him in accordance with laws and regulations.

Theater spokesman Col. Shi Yi reportedly said on social media that theater troops maintain high alert at all times and will resolutely uphold national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability. .

The U.S. 7th Fleet said a Navy P-8A Poseidon transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace on Thursday.

By operating in the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States respects the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations, the fleet said on its website.

Air transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The US military flies, sails and operates wherever international law permits.

