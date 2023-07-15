The heat wave burning the United States is a self-perpetuating monster





Just weeks after a third of the US population was hit with air quality alerts thanks to smoke from climate change fueled fires in Canada, 100 million Americans are now on air quality alerts. heat. A ceiling of very warm air, known as a heat dome, has settled over the west and south, pushing temperatures ever higher.

The map below shows excessive heat warnings in purple and heat advisories in orange, and the prediction is that things will get worse over the weekend. Highs will remain above 110 degrees Fahrenheit in Phoenix; California’s Death Valley flirts with 130 degrees; and the Texas grid is struggling to maintain AC power.

Illustration: NWS

This follows the hottest June on record globally. With an evolving El Nio event, it’s certain to raise global temperatures even further, says Howard Diamond, climate science program manager at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations Atmospheric Resources Laboratory. (El Nio is a band of warm water that develops in the Pacific Ocean and influences weather patterns around the world.) Canada also experienced several prolonged hot spells this summer, contributing to Canada’s worst fire season. forest the country has ever known, adds Diamond.

A heated dome is essentially stagnation. It forms as a powerful high-pressure system. As this air descends towards the ground, it compresses and heats up considerably: at a few thousand feet altitude, the air can be 80 degrees, but it can reach 100 degrees once it touches the ground.

This descending ceiling of warm air is self-perpetuating for days or even weeks. It discourages cloud formation, allowing the sun’s energy to hit the landscape head-on, further increasing the temperature on the ground. At the start of a heated dome, moisture from the earth and plants evaporates, cooling the landscape somewhat as it sweats. But as the heat continues for days, that moisture is depleted and temperatures soar.

In other words, the heat dome feeds on itself. There’s no cloud cover, there’s a lot of solar radiation coming in, there’s no precipitation, says Claudia Tebaldi, a climatologist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. You also trigger this feedback by drying out the soil, and there’s no way for things to cool through evaporation.

This self-perpetuation makes heated domes extremely dangerous. It’s bad enough when temperatures exceed 110 for a single day, especially for people with conditions like asthma, because the heat leads to the formation of ozone, which irritates the airways. But if temperatures rise for days and especially if temperatures remain high overnight, the body does not have time to recover. The stress keeps piling up.

