The Space Engineering Degree Apprentice has taken off!





All systems will undergo a new apprenticeship that will enable people from all backgrounds to pursue attractive careers in aerospace engineering.

Apprentices in the new Level 6 Space Systems program can receive a high-quality education in the space industry while earning a salary. You will also receive a Bachelor of Science in Space Engineering (BSc) upon completion.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new apprenticeship system.

What is the Space Degree Apprenticeship?

From learning to build spacecraft to testing satellites, apprentices take a leading role in developing space hardware and ground support equipment.

As with all degree apprenticeships, apprentices in the Space Systems program study toward a degree while working. This means they can gain valuable industry experience and receive a paycheck at the same time, without taking out student loans.

Space engineering apprentices will work for Airbus and earn a degree through the University of Leicester, using specialized facilities and world-class expertise at nearby Space Park Leicester.

Why are we introducing a space degree apprenticeship?

These apprenticeships create opportunities for people to work in the UK’s world-leading space industry, including with global aerospace companies, space agencies or agencies, providing more opportunities for rewarding careers in the space industry, regardless of background. We will open up opportunities for young people. Includes universities and research and development institutes of technology.

Space technology is essential to monitoring and addressing climate change, connecting people around the world, and growing economies. These new degree-level apprenticeships will help train future space engineers and industry leaders while growing the country’s thriving space sector.

When is the space degree apprenticeship available?

Applications for this program open in September.

Successful applicants will start working at Airbus and begin their degree training in September 2024.

Who is eligible for the Space Degree Apprenticeship?

Apprenticeships are open to anyone over the age of 16 residing in the UK without formal education.

Employers may also have entry requirements for individual programs for apprenticeship degrees, which may typically include A levels or a specific number of UCAS scores.

How do I apply for the Space Degree Apprenticeship?

As with all apprenticeships, applications for space degree apprenticeships are made directly to employers.

Applications open in September.

You can now also search for degree apprentices through the Apprentice Finder website or UCAS.

What other degree-level apprenticeships are available?

Degree apprenticeships are available in fields such as nursing, science or engineering. Since 2014, more than 188,000 people have taken up degree apprenticeship programs since they were first introduced in 2014.

To name a few examples, barrister apprenticeships are already available and plans for doctor apprenticeships are currently being developed in collaboration with the NHS.

A degree apprenticeship offers an alternative to the traditional three-year degree, with apprentices avoiding paying tuition while earning an average salary of over $34,000 after completion.

Apply for an apprenticeship degree directly with your employer. You can now search for degree apprentices through the Apprentice Finder website or UCAS.

Applying for a degree apprenticeship is similar to applying for a job. This means, unlike university courses, you can apply for a degree apprenticeship at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2023/07/14/space-engineering-degree-apprenticeship-we-have-liftoff/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos