Weather monitoring: US states overwhelmed as southern Europe suffocates | Vermont





In the United States, what is called a flood every 1,000 years has occurred, with a state of emergency declared in New York and Vermont. From Sunday to Tuesday, heavy amounts of rain fell in both states. More than 30 locations in Vermont recorded more than 150mm (5.9 inches) of rain, with Plymouth and Mt Holly recording 230mm and 220mm respectively. At least four bridges have reportedly collapsed in the Plymouth area, leaving some families stranded in their homes. Meanwhile, storms in New York state brought more than 175mm of rain in four hours to West Point on Sunday afternoon.

Such heavy rainfall caused riverine flooding, as rivers such as the Hudson in New York and the Winooski in Vermont overflowed their beds. A 43-year-old woman died in the Hudson Valley when floodwaters swept away her and her dog.

The Winooski River peaked above 6.4 meters (21 feet) on Tuesday morning at 1.8 meters above what is generally considered the flood stage. It was the second highest crest of the river since the great floods of November 1927. The Winooski runs through the stater’s capital, Montpellier, and following major flooding authorities were forced to close the city centre, with many streets under water. The nearby Wrightsville Dam was a big concern, with the risk of overflow and spillage into the North Branch River. But the dam stabilized at its maximum capacity, averting a potentially catastrophic outcome.

Levels fell below major flood stage later Wednesday, allowing water to retreat to their respective rivers, revealing numerous roads, residences and businesses that had been damaged or washed away.

In Europe, a heat wave is underway and should continue until next week, with temperatures 5°C above the climatic average, although they can peak up to 10-15°C above. above in some areas. The heat has already killed a construction worker in the northern Italian town of Lodi.

