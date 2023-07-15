Why are UK visa application fees increasing?





On July 13, his week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said visa application fees would increase significantly, along with an immigration health surcharge that would give migrants access to the NHS.

He explained that the fee increase helps the government raise money for other areas of public spending.

But why are visa fees rising, what are the current fees, and what can immigrants expect from the new fees?

Here’s everything we know.

Why are visa fees increasing?

The prime minister announced an increase in visa application fees while addressing public sector wages following a recent strike.

In the aftermath of months of industrial action, the Prime Minister has confirmed that teachers’ salaries will rise by 6.5 per cent and that of junior doctors by 6 per cent. Additionally, police officers prohibited from striking will receive a 7% increase.

Mr Sunak explained that part of the funding to raise public sector wages will be financed using funds raised from foreign migrants wishing to live and work in the UK.

He said: What we did was two things to find this money. The first is to increase the fees immigrants to the country charge when they apply for visas.

And then there’s this thing called the Immigration Health Surcharge, which is actually an levy you pay to access the NHS.

So, all of these fees are going to go up and that’s going to go up over £1 billion.

Sunak said these pay increases are the government’s final offer and there will be no further negotiations this year regardless of possible strikes in the future.

What is the current UK visa fee?

The visa fee that immigrants pay depends on the type of visa they are seeking, including the length of time, the main purpose of their visit, the number of times they wish to enter the country, and the industry they work in.

Up-to-date UK visa fees across all categories can be found on the government website.

For the immigration health surcharge, when first introduced in March 2015, immigrants had to pay $200 per application.

The fee doubled to 400 in December 2018, and was raised again in December 2020 to 624 per adult applicant and 470 per applicant for concessions targeting children and students.

What is the new UK visa fee?

The government said UK work and visa fees would increase by 15 per cent, while all other visa fees would rise by at least 20 per cent.

At this time, it is unclear when the new fees will be officially introduced.

Immigration health surcharge increase is now 1,035 per person per year.

Those eligible for the discount, including students and children, will have to pay a 66% increase to $776.

