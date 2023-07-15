Oppenheimer US Premiere cancels red carpet due to SAG strike





Universal Pictures has canceled the upcoming red carpet at the U.S. premiere of Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, the film will still be screened. The premiere is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m. ET in New York City at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square Theater. SAG-AFTRA called for a union strike on July 13, with the first day of picketing beginning July 14.

“In support of the ongoing SAG strike, the filmmakers of ‘Oppenheimer’ will not be proceeding with the New York premiere as originally planned, and will instead screen the film to celebrate the team and craftsmen who helped bring it to life. this historic film,” a statement said. from Universal Pictures read.

The decision to cancel the red carpet for the US premiere comes shortly after the cast of ‘Oppenheimer’ left the film’s UK premiere early in solidarity with the strike, which at that time was n had not yet been officially launched. The UK premiere took place on July 13 just hours before SAG-AFTRA chairman Fran Drescher officially called a strike for the following day.

“Oppenheimer” cast members such as Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt walked the UK red carpet but did not attend the screening of the film. Nolan informed the audience that his cast had left the premiere to begin picketing for the strike. The red carpet for the premiere was even raised an hour earlier so cast members could walk through it and promote the film without interfering with a possible strike.

“We’ve talked about it,” Damon told Variety on the UK mat of leaving the premiere early if necessary. “Look, if it’s called now, obviously everyone will march in solidarity… Once the strike is officially called, [we’re walking]. That’s why we moved this [red carpet] because we know the second he’s called, we’re coming home.

Damon added: “We gave the strike permission. We voted 98% to 2% to do so because we know our leadership has our best interests at heart. »

Emily Blunt told Variety: “Obviously we’re supporting all the actors and whatever it’s called, we’re going to go home and stick together because I want everyone to get a deal. fair.”

While it has yet to be confirmed which cast members are set to attend the film’s upcoming US premiere in New York, Murphy, Blunt and the majority of the ensemble were expected to show up if a strike did not take place. “Oppenheimer” opens in theaters nationwide on July 21.

