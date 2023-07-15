Huw Edwards at the center of a British media storm between The Sun and the BBC





When trying to understand Edwards’ story, it’s important to remember that The Sun is part of the Murdoch Empire. This empire has a longstanding hatred of the BBC, partly commercial and partly ideological, said Londons professor of communications Steven Barnett. University of Westminster with over 30 years of experience in the industry.

Murdochs Sun is the UK’s most widely read news brand, with around 30 million monthly readers in print and online. It has also become one of the most controversial forces in public life, feared by prime ministers, relied on by celebrities, and hated by many non-readers.

Barnett said The Sun was based exclusively on very sparse evidence, but some in the industry defended the paper.

Adam Boulton, a veteran former correspondent for Sky News, NBC News’ UK partner, said journalists who hold others accountable for their actions must be prepared to take responsibility for their own actions. .

He told Sky News Wednesday that there are many people whose careers have ended not because they broke the law, but because they brought down the reputation of their employer.

(Prior to NBC News’ parent company Comcast acquiring Sky News in 2018, Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox owned a 39% stake.)

The Sun broke the scoop last Friday that an anonymous TV personality had paid thousands of pounds for sexual photos of young people to help fund their crack cocaine addiction. Sources say the alleged mother of the victim said her children are now 20 but her payments have been going on since they were 17.

In the UK, the age of consent is 16, but it is illegal for anyone under 18 to own pornographic images.

A churchgoer with five children, Edwards quickly became a trend on social media. And his wife, Vicky Flind, confirmed his identity in a statement Wednesday, and she said the episode caused him to suffer serious mental health problems and he was hospitalized for the foreseeable future.

The original narrative presented by The Sun soon encountered competition. The juvenile attorney said in a statement Monday that the allegations made by the family were rubbish and that nothing was improper or illegal. London Metropolitan Police said Wednesday they found no evidence of a crime.

Communications professor Barnett said the story increasingly resembles a family feud.

David Yelland, former editor of The Sun, tweeted on Wednesday that the newspaper had terrorized Huw and that this was no longer a BBC crisis, but a crisis for the newspaper.

Soon, #NewsofttheWorld trended on Twitter, equating the crisis with The Suns sister newspaper, which shut down in 2011 after it was found hacking into the phones of celebrities and crime victims.

A screen at the BBC station in central London showing a photo of presenter Huw Edwards on Wednesday. PA Image via James Manning/AP

The sun does not repent.

The spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the story was about two very concerned and frustrated parents who complained to the BBC about the anchor’s behavior and payments from him for encouraging a young man’s drug habit.

In our original article, the newspaper made no allegations of a crime, the statement added. It declined to explain how this fits with reports that the youngster was 17 when payments began.

NBC News did not confirm The Suns’ report. And since no details about the family have been released, we could not ask for comment.

The BBC is currently conducting an investigation into the new allegations. The Sun reported that Edwards broke coronavirus lockdown restrictions to meet someone on a dating app in 2021. And the BBC reported that two current and one former staff members received verbal abuse from him.

A BBC spokesperson said the broadcaster was conducting an investigation calmly, carefully and diligently, with due regard for our duty of care to all involved.

However, a spokesperson declined to comment on criticism of the BBC itself.

For some on the right, this is about taxpayer-backed giants being slow to act on allegations against top talent. The specter of BBC entertainer Jimmy Savile, who was identified as a serial sex offender by BBC rivals after his death in 2011, looms large.

But these familiar critics have joined others who believe the BBC has overcompensated in a comprehensive coverage of the Edwards story that no commercial competitor will.

BBC journalists were desperate to prove their independence from BBC management, Barnett said. They were trying to find evidence of their wrongdoing, not just to cover up the story and repeat their allegations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/huw-edwards-bbc-sun-uk-media-storm-rcna94012 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos