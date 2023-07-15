Serious Threat: US, Japan and South Korea Reject North Korea’s Missile Test | Military News





The United States says South Korea’s and Japan’s commitment to security is backed by a full range of capabilities, including nuclear.

The United States, South Korea and Japan have jointly condemned the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea, pledging to work with the international community to toughen sanctions against Pyongyang.

In a joint statement on Friday, the three allies said they would push to block North Korea’s illicit revenue generation through foreign workers and malicious cyber activities they said the country uses to fund its operations. weapons programs.

The United States reaffirmed that its commitments to defend the Republic of Korea [South Korea] and Japan are armored and supported by the full range of capabilities, including nuclear, the statement said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Indonesia.

North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), fired the ICBM on Wednesday, and it landed in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

It was the first such launch in three months, following heightened tensions between Pyongyang and Washington.

Two days earlier, North Korea had slammed a US plan to deploy nuclear submarines near the Korean peninsula, warning that the move could cause the worst crisis of nuclear conflict in practice.

On Thursday, North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations, Kim Song, told the UN Security Council that the launch of the ICBM was intended to deter dangerous military movements by hostile forces and preserve the security of the country.

In Friday’s statement, the United States, South Korea and Japan denounced the North Korean launch as dangerous.

This constitutes a clear and flagrant violation of several UN Security Council resolutions and poses a grave threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond, the three countries said.

The DPRK’s launch of this ICBM threatened the security of civil aviation and maritime traffic in the region.

North Korea has stepped up missile testing over the past two years.

Former US President Donald Trump engaged in direct talks with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un while in office, but high-level meetings between the two countries have stalled under current US President Joe Biden .

After Trump and Kim first met in 2018, the nations said in a joint statement that North Korea was committed to working towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

But that commitment was never followed by efforts to end the country’s nuclear weapons program.

North Korea conducted its first nuclear weapons test in 2006 in violation of an international ban on such tests. Since then, the UN Security Council has unanimously passed numerous resolutions imposing sanctions on the country for its nuclear program.

Last year, Russia and China vetoed a Security Council proposal to impose more sanctions on North Korea, arguing that the sanctions have not been effective in curbing nuclear programs and country’s missiles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/14/grave-threat-us-japan-s-korea-slam-missile-test-by-n-korea

