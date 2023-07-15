



The series will air soon in the US on FX, but when can fans in the UK catch it?

Read everything you need to know about watching Justified: City Primeval in the UK.

How to watch Justified: City Primeval in the UK

Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Norbert Leo Butz as Norbert Beryl, Victor Williams as Wendell Robinson, Marin Ireland as Maureen Downey in Justified: City PrimevalChuck Hodes/FX

While Justified: City Primeval begins airing in the US on FX on July 18, 2023, fans in the UK will have to wait a bit longer to see the episodes.

But the good news is you know exactly when and where they’ll arrive. Starting Wednesday, September 6, 2023, a total of 8 episodes will be available to stream on Disney Plus at once.

Justified: City Primeval about

Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval.Chuck Hodes/FX

The official synopsis for Justified: City Primeval says:

“A chance encounter sends him to Detroit, where he clashes with a violent sociopath and a formidable lawyer.”

Justified: City Primeval Cast – Who is returning from the Justified Cast?

Adelaide Clemens as Sandy and Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansell in Justified: City Primeval.Chuck Hodes/FX

Justified: City Primeval, as well as seeing Timothy Olyphant (Daisy Jones & The Six) return as Raylan Givens, Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) and Boyd Holbrook (Indiana Jones and Dial of Fate).

Another returning character besides Raylan is his daughter Willa, played for the first time by Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian.

You can find a full list of the central cast of the series here.

Timothy Olyphant – Lieutenant Commander Raylan GivensAunjanue Ellis – Carolyn WilderBoyd Holbrook – Clement Mansell Adelaide Clemens – Sandy StantonVondie Curtis-Hall – Marcus ‘Sweety’ SweetonMarin Ireland – Maureen Downey Norbert Leo Butz Norbert BerylVictor Williams Wendell Robinson Vivian Olyphant Willa Givens

Justified: City Primeval Trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Justified: City Primeval right here.

Justified: City Primeval will stream in full on Disney Plus starting Wednesday, September 6, 2023. You can currently subscribe to Disney Plus for 7.99 per month or 79.90 for 1 year.

