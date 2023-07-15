Europe still waiting for the United States to officially approve the F-16 formation





While President Joe Biden has promised to greenlight the program, the official request is still under review, said Lt. Col. Garron Garn, a Pentagon spokesman, who referred further questions. at the State Department. A State Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Nothing indicates for the moment that the United States will not finally give the green light. But the Europeans’ demands have already been in the pipeline for weeks: Pentagon spokesman Brig. General Patrick Ryder told reporters last month that Denmark had formally requested permission to conduct F-16 training. The Ministry of Defense usually also intervenes on such requests, providing expertise on issues related to the protection of sensitive technologies.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Ministry of Defense would not comment on the request to the Pentagon, but said that every step we take regarding F-16 training, we do so in close consultation with the Americans and other partners.

It is not uncommon for the US interagency process to approve the transfer of sensitive weapons technologies, especially those as advanced as fighter jets, to take time.

With any export or training program, the Pentagon must ensure that it is ready to use technical manuals being translated, technical data packages, and a sustainment plan in place before officials approve. a transfer, Pentagon acquisitions chief William LaPlante said. POLITICO in an interview.

Approval of the training program includes all of this, as well as a training plan for maintenance personnel and ground crews.

Asked about the F-16 training program, LaPlante said that for any complex system, we need to make sure we have the experts [available] because we need sustainment experts for this system so they can be there for remote maintenance, since the US and NATO advisers won’t be on the ground with the Ukrainians.

We’re making sure it’s all ready to go, he added. Like any other system that has been reviewed, the F-16 would be in this category, regardless of the final decision on what to do.

But senior Ukrainian officials say they urgently need F-16s as their forces struggle to break through entrenched Russian lines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this month, speaking ahead of the NATO summit, blamed the West for what he said was a delay in training Ukrainian pilots to fly the jets.

I have the same questions as you for our esteemed partners, Zelenskyy said in response to a question about when the jets will be delivered.

We accepted, we insisted and we have a coalition of countries that are ready to start training Ukrainian pilots. [But] there is no timetable for training missions, and they are delaying it. I don’t know why they do that, he said.

The partners hope to begin training in Romania, which is expected to be carried out in conjunction with F-16 maker Lockheed Martin, in October, said a Defense Ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive plans. They hope to have six to nine Ukrainian pilots in the first class, which will also include Romanian, Bulgarian and Slovak pilots, the official said. While countries pledging to support the effort have remained silent on specifics, a Norwegian defense official said Oslo is committing two F-16s to the program.

The Romanian and Dutch governments have engaged in urgent last-minute talks ahead of this week’s NATO meeting in Lithuania to iron out details of the international training plan and to ensure Ukrainian pilots are included, a person says aware of the talks. . These discussions paved the way for the announcement of the F-16 coalition at the summit.

But US officials aren’t telegraphing a sense of urgency. A senior Pentagon official, Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters on Thursday that the situation on the front lines in Ukraine is currently not ideal for the use of F-16.

The Russians still possess some air defense capability. They have air capability. And the number of F-16s that would be provided might not be perfect for what’s happening right now, Sims said. As the future changes, that will certainly dictate how this is used.

