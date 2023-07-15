US Republicans pass defense bill with anti-abortion, LGBT add-ons | Business and Economics News





Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have passed an annual defense funding bill that highlights conservative party priorities and sticking points ahead of the 2024 election season.

Democrats denounced the bill approved Friday, which included anti-LGBTQ, anti-diversity and anti-abortion provisions. It passed by a largely party-line vote of 219 to 210 in the Republican-majority chamber. Four Democrats voted in favor of the bill.

While the bill is all but guaranteed to fail in the Democratic-majority Senate, it has offered the Republican Party a temper as the 2024 election approaches, months away from primary season.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) must be approved annually by the House and Senate before being signed into law by the President to fund the U.S. military and other defense priorities.

In a scathing letter, a group of Democrats said the funding bill was the latest example of hyper-partisanship in the country. US defense funding, while still a subject of debate, had, to some extent, for decades largely escaped broader political struggles over social and cultural issues.

What was once an example of compromise and functional government has become an ode to bigotry and ignorance, the Democrats, led by Adam Smith, the party’s top lawmaker on the Armed Services Committee, said in the communicated.

Amendments pushed by House Republicans included the gutting of diversity, equity and inclusion programs at the Department of Defense. He banned flying pro-LGBTQ flags on military bases and ended funding for transgender-related medical services.

In perhaps the most telling reflection of the times, the bill also included a provision that would eliminate a Pentagon policy that offers leave and travel reimbursement to members of the military who must travel across states. to have an abortion.

The policy was created after the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down federal abortion protections, leaving some members of the military stranded on bases in states where abortion has since been made illegal. .

Republican infighting

In many ways, the legislation also reflected the ongoing battle between moderates and far-right segments of the Republican Party, which will be on full display in the primary contests to come.

With the narrowest five-seat majority in the House, Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy needed near-unanimous support for the more than 1,200-page bill. This forced him to appease ultra-conservative party members, who pledged not to back down in negotiations.

Nonetheless, the bill provides for the $866 billion requested by US President Joe Biden for military funding, while including a 5.2% pay raise for US military personnel.

Under this bill, the men and women in uniform who make sacrifices every day for our nation will receive the biggest pay raise in decades, McCarthy said at a news conference Friday. The radical programs that are imposed on our troops at the expense of readiness are now eliminated.

At a separate press conference, Rick Perry, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, which represents the most right-wing flank of parties in the chamber, hailed the bill’s passage as a major victory for the American people. .

He said the bill is aimed at preventing Biden administrations from injecting politics and waking up in the military.

Still, funding Ukraine in its war against invading Russia has maintained broad support among Republicans, despite growing rumblings of opposition.

Two amendments that would have banned the US transfer of cluster bombs to Ukraine and blocked the $300 million in funding sought by the Biden administration have ended up on the cutting room floor.

Those amendments were pushed by Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was recently removed from the Freedom Caucus for her attacks on other party members.

The debate over the legislation has often turned heated over the past week.

In one instance, Republican Representative Eli Crane stoked outrage when he used the term people of color to refer to black Americans. The term archaic is widely considered racist.

Crane later called for the Congressional record of his statement to be replaced by people of color.

On Friday, McCarthy called his use of the word unacceptable. He added that he would take Crane at his word that it was not used intentionally.

It’s not just defense funding that has fallen victim to partisan politics in Washington, hundreds of military promotions have been blocked by a Republican senator, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. He used a rule to block nominations from coming to the Senate until the Pentagon drops funding for reproductive rights, including abortion.

US President Joe Biden called the senators’ position ridiculous and said it endangered US security.

