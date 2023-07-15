The United States is running out of homes. Here’s How Builders Still Deliver the American Dream





Washington, D.C. CNN —

America is in the midst of a housing crisis. There are only 1.08 million existing homes on the market, and the affordability of a single-family home is at its lowest level in several decades. An attempt to fill the estimated 3.8 million housing unit shortfall is to build new single-family homes, but some aren’t for sale, they’re for rent.

This relatively new and growing segment of the housing market is called build for rent or BFR (or build to rent or BTR). Often built in suburban areas with low crime and close to good schools, BFR homes appeal to those seeking the lifestyle of a home but the affordability or convenience of rental.

With an average rent for a BFR home at $2,039 per month, BFR properties are located primarily in the Sun Belt, including Texas, California, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia, according to the National Rental Home Council and Yardi Matrix data.

What’s driving BFR’s growth is the affordability issue, said David Howard, CEO of the National Rental Home Council, a nonprofit that advocates for the home rental industry. single family. With interest rates at levels we haven’t seen in years, housing affordability continues to be a challenge for many families. People are waiting for interest rates to come down. There is widespread appeal and demand for living in a single-family home, even as a tenant.

While BFR can help boost extremely weak housing supply and address lifestyle trends, the roughly 131,000 BFR homes in the United States are a drop in the bucket of supply shortages. , and these rentals may not help the market where it is urgently needed. at the most affordable level according to a recent report by the Urban Institute.

What’s happened is that a lot of people are looking at newly built single-family rental homes the same way the starter home market is, Howard said. Building to rent means offering an access ramp to home ownership. They will stay there for two or three years, then buy a house.

Build-to-let communities might have more in common with an apartment building than a typical single-family rental, said Ben Miller, CEO of Fundrise, which owns and operates 50 build-to-let communities with 5,000 units and is in building 6,000 more. .

When people think of building to rent, they think of a house, Miller said. But this house is in a community of 100 to 200 houses. You want it to be like a multi-family building: people like to have a fitness center, pool, and amenities, but with space for their kids and pets.

The single-family rental segment of the housing market is dominated by family investors, some of whom own as many as two dozen homes or only a few properties.

In recent years, however, large investment groups like Home Partners of America or Invitation Homes have moved into buying existing single-family homes for rent. This accelerated significantly during the pandemic as the value of real estate rose.

Some communities have expressed concern about the growing share of entry-level housing stock being taken out of the purchase market and turned into single-family rentals, further limiting supply and driving up prices.

Urban Institute research shows that while the average single-family rental home was built in 1979 and is scattered throughout a community, BFR homes are newly built in a planned community of dozens of single-family rental homes that may seem indistinguishable from a neighborhood. of new homes for sale. Rather than being sold to owners, BFR properties are typically owned and operated by builders, institutional investors, or partnerships of the two.

Miller said demand for BFR homes is strong and suits a modern lifestyle involving remote work, lifestyle changes and delayed homeownership.

An initial use case was seniors looking to downsize a larger family home who wanted a home but not the maintenance headaches. But the communities have also proven attractive to young families. A family may arrive in a new city as part of a business move, but want to rent something comfortable while they figure out where they want to buy, Miller said. Or people may still be working to pay a down payment to own a home at a point in their lives when they have outgrown apartment living.

Additionally, homeownership incentives have changed, Miller said. Not only does it cost a lot of money to buy and sell homes if you make multiple moves over a period of a few years, but following former President Donald Trump’s change in tax laws, the amount of mortgage payments that could be deducted from income taxes were reduced to $10,000.

Yet home ownership remains one of the biggest generators of wealth in the United States, according to a report by Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, and lack of funds for a down payment is often the biggest obstacle to buying a home. As long as people are paying rent, they are not building up equity in a home, which is often viewed not only as a safe place to live, but also as a savings mechanism.

People continue to move towards the Sun Belt. Where are they going to live? They’re going to live in houses, I think, Miller said. This is a competition between houses and apartments, not between owning and building for renting.

The biggest challenge for BFR right now is a cooling commercial real estate market that is slowing construction due to high borrowing costs.

Bruce McNeilage, CEO of Kinloch Partners, which owns and operates four rental communities in the Southeast, said it is looking to expand, but the problem is the cost of money, which forces owner-operators to raise the rent to stay profitable.

There is so much money waiting on the lines that wants to be deployed, he said. But you would lose money every month. It hurts our ability to build when people need it most. If there were five more projects in Nashville or Greenville, South Carolina, they would all be filled.

Given the rapid growth of the BFR sector over the past five years, an estimated 131,000 BFR units were built from 2019 to the first quarter of 2023, according to analysis of data from Yardi and the National Rental Home Council by the ‘Urban Institute.

And BFR homes have accounted for a significant share of new home construction over the past two years in particular, rising from an average 3% share of total new home starts between 1990 and 2022 to a share of 7% over the past year, according to the Urban Institute, which added that the share could be even higher.

However, BFR houses represent only a tiny part of the total housing stock. According to the Urban Institutes analysis of the American Community Survey 2021, there were 44.1 million rental units in the United States. While most are apartments, 14.3 million are rental units of occupied single-family homes. Of these single-family rentals, less than 1% are built for rental.

Even as a small part of the market, the BFR homes that are being built are not the smaller, more affordable homes that middle-income people are looking for.

While initially smaller homes and less expensive homes were offered, builders say demand for larger homes is growing, with more homes being built that are between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet and feature four or more bedrooms.

We thought people would want smaller homes, Miller said. But they want the bigger house. They don’t want the starter home.

McNeilage said his operation is shifting more to larger homes that look more like homes for the buyer’s market.

A four-bedroom house with the master downstairs on a quarter-acre lot within walking distance of schools? It’s the American dream! McNeilage said. And if you can’t own it, renting it is the best thing to do.

