Biden to Forgive $39 Billion in US Student Debt to Correct Historical Inaccuracies | US student debt





The Joe Bidens administration will cancel $39 billion in student debt for more than 804,000 borrowers, the Education Department announced Friday, outlining the relief following a fix to income-contingent repayment plans ( IDR).

Borrowers will be eligible for the rebate if they have made 20 or 25 years of monthly IDR payments, the department said. The IDR program caps payment requirements for low-income borrowers and cancels their balance after a certain number of years.

The department said the relief corrects what it described as historical inaccuracies in the count of payments eligible for cancellation under IDR plans.

For too long, borrowers have fallen through the cracks of a broken system that has failed to accurately track their progress toward forgiveness, said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

Biden has said he will pursue new measures to provide student loan relief to Americans after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked his plan to write off hundreds of billions of dollars in debt.

The Education Department has launched a regulatory rule-making process to pursue its $430 billion loan relief plan. This process should take months.

On Fridays, relatively smaller relief comes under a separate payment count adjustment program that the Biden administration announced in April last year, the department said.

In late June, the court ruled against the Biden administration’s $430 billion student debt cancellation plan, dealing a blow to 40 million borrowers in the United States.

In a 6-3 decision, the supermajority of conservative-leaning judges ruled that the Heroes Act of 2003, passed in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, does not authorize the cancellation plan of Bidens debt.

The act gave the Secretary of Education the power to make changes to any provision of the laws applicable to student assistance programs in the wake of the attacks.

The decision undoes a major tenet of the Biden administrations’ agenda, with the 2024 election rapidly approaching.

